Who Will Win ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Here’s What the Odds Say

Season 27 of Big Brother is halfway over, but 11 out of the 17 houseguests still remain. Some players are still floating their way through, while others have dominated the competition. Alliances have crumbled, twists have been introduced, and some big moves have been made.

Who will ultimately win remains to be seen, but those placing bets already have strong opinions. Fanduel Sportsbook, best known for daily fantasy sports and one of the most widely used online sportsbooks in the United States, conducted a study on who is most likely to win at this point in the game.

Ava Pearl comes out on top with 3-1 odds (+300). She won Head of Household in week four and got out Zach Cornell. She has also managed to avoid the block until week six. Her name is really not in anyone’s mouth, so the odds look pretty good for her.

In second place is Rachel Reilly with 4.7-1 odds (+470). Being the only veteran in a cast of newbies is hard, but Rachel makes it look easy. She won her first HOH competition of the season in week five, removing controversial contestant Rylie Jeffries. Despite her being the only winner in the house, most of the houseguests said they would vote for her if she were in the final two.

Coming in right behind Rachel is Keanu Soto with 4.8-1 odds (+480). For the first four weeks of the season, Keanu was on the block week after week, but he managed to pull himself off with a Veto or Blockbuster. Despite being the biggest physical threat in the house, houseguests’ targets seemed to have shifted to other people.

Behind them are Vince Panaro with 6.5-1 odds (+650), Clifton “Will” Williams and Mickey Lee with 7.5-1 odds (+750), and Morgan Pope with 8-1 odds (+800).

The other houseguests don’t even compare. Kelley Jorgensen is at 14-1 odds (+1400). Ashley Hollis sits at 16-1 odds (+1600). Lauren Domingue has 19-1 odds to win (+1900). Katherine Woodman is in last place with 22-1 odds (+2200).

