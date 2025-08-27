‘Big Brother’: Mickey Lee Blames Ally Morgan Pope For Her Nomination (VIDEO)

Alliances are crumbling in the Big Brother house. After Mickey Lee was put on the block, alongside Ava Pearl and Kelley Jorgenson, she blamed the move on alliance member, Morgan Pope, despite her not being Head of Household. See the women argue in a preview clip for tonight’s episode.

Vince Panaro made his nominations, and Mickey went off on her allies. “Vince nominating me shocks me for sure,” she said in the Diary Room. “But, I don’t really think he has much backbone. Kind of makes sense why it took him 10 years to get here. I don’t think he was ever really qualified to begin with.”

After Mickey and Morgan hugged, Mickey said that she was upset with her because she thought Morgan knew her being put up would happen. “Now, it’s like, d**n, should I have voted you out last week when I had the chance?” she said.

Morgan asked Mickey if she wanted some time to herself when she went into the bathroom, but Mickey said, “Not at all.”

The two then got into an argument in the bathroom. Mickey said that she was the “dumbest Big Brother player ever.” “I literally kept someone who is your best friend, and put me on the block. I don’t know if that was y’all’s plan, but that’s crazy.”

After a moment of awkward silence, Morgan responded, “I’m not HOH, Mickey.”

“Yeah, Morgan, I know you’re not HOH, but that’s your best friend in there,” Mickey responded. Morgan claimed she didn’t get to talk to Vince, but in a flashback, she told Vince that Mickey was the “house target.”

Mickey thought Vince was “solid,” and Morgan said he was. “You said ‘y’all’ like I planned this. That’s not fair.” Their allies Rachel Reilly, Cliff “Will” Williams, and Ashley Hollis then entered the bathroom.

“I really don’t know. I’m not HOH,” Morgan said. “You said it was ‘y’all’s plan,’ insinuating that I was part of this.”

“That’s your number one. I don’t understand how I’m up,” Mickey said.

In the DR, Morgan said that she did talk to Vince, but everyone wanted Mickey on the block because she had been “lying, saying this, spreading that, planting this.” “You’re just upset that your decisions and your actions are coming back around.”

Morgan then left the bathroom, and Mickey faced her other allies, who stood quietly. “What? It’s the truth,” she said.

“No, I’m just shocked,” Ashley responded.

“This conversation between Mickey and Morgan reminded me a lot of how Mickey has talked to me in the past,” Ashley said in the DR. “I don’t like it, but it’s Mickey’s fault that she’s up. I love Mickey on a personal level, but on a game level, she is messy.”

Mickey asked everyone if she was being crazy, and they all said no. In the DR, she said that she has to win the Veto and has people on her side who will take her off if need be. “God forbid, I have a good social game, and I’m a nice person,” she said.

Find out how the Power of Veto competition plays out on tonight’s episode, and if Mickey gets taken off the block.