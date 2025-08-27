Craig Melvin Reveals the Sweet Reason Behind Recent ‘Today’ Absence

Paige Strout
Comments
Craig Melvin on the January 13, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Today

 More

Craig Melvin enjoyed a day off from Today amid multiple ongoing host absences.

The news anchor was missing from the NBC morning show’s Tuesday, August 26, episode, and for good reason. His wife, Lindsay Czarniak, later shared the reason for his day off via Instagram, revealing they both stayed home to take their kids to their first day of school.

“Our ❤️s are full. 6th and 3rd!” Czarniak wrote alongside a sweet snap of the pair’s 11-year-old son, Delano, and 8-year-old daughter, Sybil, holding celebratory first day of school signs next to their dog, Myles. “Can’t wait to see what this year brings for these two. And can’t wait to tell them two of their favorite sports and music icons got engaged while they were in school:).”

Czarniak’s post also featured a family selfie she and Melvin took with their kids in front of their Connecticut home. Melvin later reshared the post via his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Several fans sent well wishes to Melvin’s kids in the post’s comments. “Cute kids! Have a fun school year!” one user wrote, while another gushed, “WOW they are going up fast! Beautiful Kids.”

“May you children have an awesome year!!” a different user commented, while someone else wrote, “Beautiful children. Happy school year to the Melvins❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsaycz)

Weekend Today‘s Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett filled in for Melvin and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday’s episode of Today, which marked Al Roker‘s return to the show following a week-long absence. The weatherman had traveled to Italy for a special birthday vacation with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

Guthrie, meanwhile, has been absent from Today since Thursday, August 21, though the reason for her break has not been shared. Melvin previously stated on the show’s Monday, August 25, episode that Jarrett would be filling in for Guthrie the entire week.

Fans React as Al Roker Shares Then & Now Italy Vacation Pics With Wife
Related

Fans React as Al Roker Shares Then & Now Italy Vacation Pics With Wife

Like Melvin, Guthrie could also be taking time off as back-to-school season begins, as her kids are the same age as Melvin’s. (Guthrie shares her 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and 8-year-old son Charley with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

Guthrie teased some of her Today hiatus activities, sharing pics and clips of herself and Feldman attending the US Open on Sunday, August 24, and Monday.

This week marks Jenna Bush Hager‘s second whole week away from Today, as pre-recorded episodes of Today With Jenna & Friends have featured old segments and celebrity interviews. After revealing that she and her family were on vacation in Rome via her Instagram Story on Monday, Bush Hager posted more pics from the group’s Italian getaway.

“We ❤️ Roma!” Bush Hager captioned a Tuesday Instagram video, which featured several photos of her family exploring the famous city. “We will miss our home outside of Rome! @romecavalieri.”

The third hour of Today’s Dylan Dreyer was also absent from Wednesday, August 27, episode.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Today - NBC

Today where to stream

Today

Craig Melvin




