Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Vacation Photos Amid ‘Today’ Absence

Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying her time off from Today across the Atlantic.

The Today With Jenna & Friends host gave fans a glimpse into her family’s Italian vacation via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 25. “My travel guru (and friend! @markellwood recommended @romecavalieri for our trip!” she captioned a snap of a statue on the grounds of the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria.

Bush Hager went on to share several photos of the hotel, including the picturesque city view from the outdoor pool, stunning wall art, and chic interior design. “10 minutes from Roma center and heaven … pools and gardens to spend afternoons after touring!” she wrote over a clip of the pool view.

Bush Hager’s Monday Instagram Story posts also included some photos of her family. In one pic, she photographed her husband, Henry Hager, and 6-year-old son, Hal, writing a note at a desk. Bush Hager also took a snap of Hal sitting on a couch with his big sisters — Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10 — in one of the hotel’s common areas.

Bush Hager concluded her Monday photo treat for fans by sharing a sweet pic of herself and her husband posing on a balcony with a view of Rome behind them.

Bush Hager’s absence from Today began on August 14, as that day and the following day’s new episodes with guest host Erin Andrews were both prerecorded. The break continued into last week, which aired “best-of” episodes featuring previously recorded segments and celebrity interviews.

Per Today‘s website, the “best-of” prerecorded episodes will continue through Friday, August 29. (TVI Insider previously reached out to Today regarding when Bush Hager will be back in Studio 1A.)

Monday’s episode of Jenna & Friends opened with a new (yet prerecorded) conversation between Bush Hager and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist, followed by past segments featuring celebs such as Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Michelle Buteau, Ego Nwodim, and Atsuko Okatsuka.

A teaser at the end of Monday’s episode revealed that the Tuesday, August 26, episode of Jenna & Friends will re-air past segments with Hager, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Dwyane Wade.

Bush Hager is one of many Today hosts who are currently on a summer break from the NBC morning show. Craig Melvin shared on Monday that Al Roker will return to Today on Tuesday following his week-long vacation in Italy with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

Meanwhile, Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett has filled in for Savannah Guthrie since Thursday, August 21. On Monday, Melvin stated that Jarrett would be replacing Guthrie for the whole week. The reason for Guthrie’s absence was not shared, though she shared pics and clips of herself and her husband, Michael Feldman, attending the US Open via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 24, and Monday.

