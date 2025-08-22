When Will ‘Today With Jenna & Friends’ Return With New Episodes?

Jenna Bush Hager on the August 21, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
NBC

Jenna Bush Hager is taking some extra time off from Today.

Bush Hager has been noticeably absent from the NBC morning show all week. Episodes of Today With Jenna & Friends, though new, have featured old interviews and segments with stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Clarkson, and Taraji P. Henson. Savannah Guthrie and Bobbie Thomas have also appeared alongside Bush Hager for prerecorded conversations at the beginning of this week’s episodes.

The series will continue the format next week, as a teaser aired during Jenna & Friends‘ Friday, August 22, episode revealed that more previously aired segments will be featured on next week’s episodes.

“It’s a week of star power on Jenna & Friends. We catch up with the hilarious Wanda Sykes, plus, we’ll debate some ‘Dad Dilemmas’ with our pal, Jimmy Fallon,” Bush Hager said in the commercial. “Also, Sarah Michelle Gellar whips up one of her favorite go-to healthy meals, and we’ll work out with Oscar winner Halle Berry. That’s all next week on Jenna & Friends.”

Sykes appeared as a guest on the show when Bush Hager cohosted with Regina Hall in March, while Fallon answered parenting questions with Bush Hager and Erin Andrews in May. Gellar taught Bush Hager and guest host Tiffany Haddish how to make a Mediterranean chicken quinoa salad in April, and Bush Hager and Berry worked out with a personal trainer during Berry’s cohosting gig in June.

Jenna Bush Hager and Dwyane Wade on NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends,' March 2025.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Bush Hager name-dropped other recent guests who will appear on next week’s shows at the end of Friday’s Jenna & Friends episode. “Coming up next week, some of our favorite celebrity friends stop by, like Scarlett Johansson. Plus, The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon and our pal Bowen Yang. Also, the hilarious Wanda Sykes,” she told viewers. “Have a great weekend everyone. Bye!”

Today‘s official website confirmed that the “best-of” prerecorded episodes will continue through Friday, August 29. (TV Insider has also reached out to Today about when Bush Hager will be back in Studio 1A.)

The reason for Bush Hager’s current hiatus is unknown, though the Today hosts are known to take more time off than usual during the summer. Al Roker has been absent all week while enjoying a trip to Italy with his wife, Deborah Roberts. Guthrie and Carson Daly, meanwhile, got an early start to the weekend by skipping the show’s Thursday, August 21, and Friday episodes.

Bush Hager has hosted the fourth hour of Today (formerly Today With Hoda & Jenna) with a rotating lineup of celebrity hosts since Hoda Kotb exited the series in January.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC

