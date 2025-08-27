Trump Slams ‘Insecure Child’ Seth Meyers in Epic Late Night Rant

Donald Trump was up until the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 27) ranting on Truth Social, with Late Night host Seth Meyers becoming the latest target of the President’s vitriol.

After a series of posts promoting former politician Trey Gowdy’s new book, Trump turned his attention to a “sick rumor” he’d apparently heard regarding NBC extending Meyers’ contract. It’s safe to say that this “rumor” did not put Trump in a good mood before bed.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

It’s unclear what recent “rumor” Trump was referring to, as news of Meyers’ contract renewal was first revealed by NBC back in May 2024, with Late Night being extended through 2028.

The post comes amid Trump’s campaign against late-night shows across the board. In July, Stephen Colbert announced that CBS had canceled The Late Show, with its final episode set to air in May 2026. While the network cited financial reasons, others speculated the decision was made due to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with Trump.

Trump gloated over Colbert’s firing on social media while also warning that fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel would be next. At an August 6 White House press conference, the President said, “Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next.”

He added, “They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they get… you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon.”

However, in a July 29 Truth Social post, Trump denied having any involvement in Colbert’s firing, writing, “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

He again went on to add that Kimmel and Fallon would be next, saying, “The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”