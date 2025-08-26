Meghan Markle & Chrissy Teigen Recall Weird ‘Deal or No Deal’ Backstage Beauty Moment

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen‘s time on Deal or No Deal wasn’t all glitz and glam.

The women reflected on their time modeling for the NBC game show on Season 2, Episode 2, of Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. “I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths, and that was [a] past life,” Markle stated. “That was good old Deal or No Deal.”

Teigen stated that their time on the series marked an “important” and “funny” chapter in both their lives, adding, “I remember basically being a backup girl, then becoming the alternate, then becoming the Banker.”

Markle served as a briefcase model on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal in 2006 and 2007. Teigen, meanwhile, appeared as a briefcase model in the show’s 2005 pilot episode and in a Season 2 episode in 2007. She was also revealed as the Banker on Season 2 of NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island earlier this year.

Markle went on to share a funny behind-the-scenes memory from the series, telling Teigen, “I remember [us] all having to stand in line to get our lashes put on in a row.”

Teigen recalled what would happen to their fake eyelashes after an episode concluded filming, sharing, “I do remember coming off stage one day, and they held a Ziploc bag open, and we all just took our eyelashes off and just put it in there. And I’m like, ‘Are these for tomorrow?’ And we’d all just close our eyes. What a time, though!”

Markle noted that at the time, she was “just so happy to have health insurance.”

During the discussion, Markle said she remembered how Teigen’s modeling career took off following her departure from Deal or No Deal. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God! She’s on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She was just sitting back there on the little chair, waiting,'” the Duchess of Sussex stated. “You were so sweet.”

Noting that there wasn’t a “competitive” nature between the Deal or No Deal models, Teigen told Markle, “Literally, [I] was fascinated by all of you and just so happy to be in the world of Hollywood.”

Teigen is one of several famous faces who appear on Season 2 of With Love, Meghan. The series follows Markle as she gives fans a glimpse into her private life, sharing cooking, hosting, and gardening tips with her celebrity friends.

