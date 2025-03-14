‘Great British Baking Show’ Star Prue Leith Slams Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show

Dame Prue Leith has shared her thoughts on Meghan Markle‘s new Netflix series, and it turns out she is not a fan.

The Great British Baking Show judge appeared on the U.K.’s ITV daytime talk show Good Morning Britain on Friday (March 13), where she was asked for her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

“The new Meghan Markle series, have you seen it?” host Rob Rinder asked, per The Mirror.

“No… I’ve only read about it, but I honestly wouldn’t watch it,” Leith responded.

When asked why, Leith added, “I’m not a Meghan Markle fan. I don’t know… all that sort of touchy-feely mindfulness, endless worrying about what creams you put on your hands. I just think there’s more to life than how you look and how your friends think of you.”

Leith then joked, “I’ve probably alienated half my fans.”

With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix on March 4 and sees the former Suits actress inviting friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Guests on the show have included actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters, Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier, entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, and Taiwanese-American businesswoman Vicky Tsai.

Since it debuted, With Love, Meghan has been hit with negative reviews from critics. The show currently holds a 35% approval on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the critical response, Markle announced the show will return for a second season. She is also launching a new podcast called Confessions Of A Female Founder and has officially launched her As Ever brand, selling products such as her raspberry jam and the flower sprinkles seen throughout the Netflix show.

Promoting her upcoming podcast on Instagram, Markle wrote, “I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever.”

She added, “It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?) First episode is April 8th!”