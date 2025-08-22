Meghan Markle Busts Out ’90s Slang to Tease Netflix Show Season 2

Meghan Markle‘s Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, returns for a second season next week, and she is building the hype with teaser videos, even breaking out some classic 1990s slang.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (August 21), where she shared a short video of potato slices sizzling in a pot. “New season of ‘With Love, Meghan’ August 26th on @netflix,” she captioned the video before making a potato-based pun.

“Dare I say, ‘It’s all that….and a bag of chips,'” she wrote, using the phrase popularized in the 1990s, especially after it was used by Will Smith as a pickup line on a 1993 episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, the saying was around before Smith made it famous on his hit sitcom. According to Taste, citing a 1991 article from The Baltimore Sun, the phrase was referenced by former Yo! MTV Raps host Fab 5 Freddy, who said, “Like people have been saying ‘all that,’ meaning something is really cool. But now they’re saying ‘all that and a bag of chips.’ So the people are putting their own twist on that.”

It’s not clear whether Markle will continue to bust out the ’90s catchphrases in future teases. Maybe she’ll be Gettin’ Jiggy with some jalapeños or making some bomb apricot spread before telling those who don’t like her show to talk to the hand.

On Tuesday (August 19), Markle shared another video on her Instagram showing her making a pasta dish with garlic and lemon. “Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon,” she captioned the clip.

Netflix previously dropped a trailer for Season 2 on August 12, teasing a star-studded line-up of guests who will be joining the former Suits star in the kitchen. Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and chefs José Andrés and David Chang will all feature in the upcoming season.

The new season comes as Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced earlier this month that they will continue their partnership with Netflix through their company Archewell Productions.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Markle said in a statement. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.”

With Love, Meghan, Season 2, Premieres, Tuesday, August 26, Netflix