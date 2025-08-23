Bobby Berk swears it was just a coincidence that he announced his upcoming HGTV show one day after Netflix announced that Queer Eye was ending.

The home design expert admitted to People in a new interview that he caught flak for the timing, considering Queer Eye is the show that made Berk a household name.

Netflix revealed on July 9 that Queer Eye would end after its forthcoming 10th season; Berk revealed on July 10 that he’d host a show tentatively titled Junk or Jackpot? on HGTV.

“I have to say, I swear on my mother’s life, my show announcement date was set,” Berk told People. “No, this was planned. Show announcements don’t happen on a whim.”

Apparently, Berk had to make the same assurance to former Queer Eye costar Karamo Brown. “Even Karamo was like, ‘Girl, the day after?’” Berk said. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I promise you it was already planned.’”

Berk told Queer Eye fans in November 2023 he was leaving the Netflix renovation show after eight seasons. He later explained to Vanity Fair that he declined to renew his Netflix contract and thought the other members of the Fab Five were on the same page. But the other cast members decided to sign on the dotted line, to Berk’s surprise, and Netflix enlisted Jeremiah Brent to fill Berk’s spot.

In the same interview, Berk admitted he had a “situation” with Queer Eye costar Tan France. “That’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show,” he said. “It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that. … We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

In a March 2024 Instagram video, France addressed Berk’s exit — and said Berk was “fired” — as the fashion expert dismissed speculation that he pushed out Berk to get Brent, a friend of his, cast on Queer Eye. “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired,” France said.

Anyway, with Queer Eye in his rearview, Berk is now looking forward to Junk or Jackpot?, which HGTV has slated to premiere in late 2025. “We go out, and we find people who are collectors. But these collections have really taken over their lives and sometimes in a very negative way,” he explained to People. “So I go in, I help them get it under control.”

Junk or Jackpot?, Series Premiere, Late 2025, HGTV

Queer Eye, Final Season, TBD, Netflix