Queer Eye‘s Tan France is setting the record straight when it comes to his involvement surrounding the hiring of his friend Jeremiah Brent in place of former cast member Bobby Berk.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion expert set out to make a few points clear, “Yes, I’ve heard what’s going on, and I just want to address one point real quick,” he began to say in the video posted on Friday, March 8. “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.”

Initial news of Berk’s exit was unveiled in November 2023 as Queer Eye‘s ninth season was announced. In January, Berk addressed his exit in an interview with Vanity Fair as he told the outlet, “Queer Eye has been the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined. It’s been a life-changing moment… I’m leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it’s my decision, it still wasn’t an easy one.”

Berk’s words obviously paint a different version of events from what France suggests as the current cast member claims Berk was fired.

“This all started because of a comment on a gossip blog. That just got reposted and reposted and then it’s almost became gospel. So, from the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you, that that’s not at all how it all went down. You need to dig deeper, if you still don’t believe me, so be it, but that’s it.” (It’s unclear what comment and which blog France was referring to.)

Berk announced he was leaving the series in 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on ‘Queer Eye,’” he said in November 2023. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with ‘Queer Eye’ is over, my journey with you is not.” Berk’s initial statement made no mention of being fired, which is how France characterized the departure in his more recent video.

“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t prop my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job. Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh huh! I really am, I think they’re going to be incredible on the show,” France continued to say. “But I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

When Berk addressed his exit from the show earlier in the year, he also addressed rumors about a feud between himself and France, as he said, “I hope this interview will help extinguish some of the speculation… I want people to know that Tan and I — we will be fine.”

Jeremiah Brent’s casting on the show was announced in late February, he’ll serve as the new interior designer expert in Berk’s place, joining the other members of the Fab Five, France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski for Season 9. Let us know what you think about France’s latest comments, below, and stay tuned for more on Queer Eye as the next season approaches.