Behold ‘Beauty,’ ‘Percy Jackson’ Finale, Queer Eye’s Capital Season, Sophie Turner for the ‘Steal’

The Beauty

Series Premiere 9/8c

Beautiful people across the world are blowing up, and we’re not talking social media. That’s the nightmare starting point of Ryan Murphy’s freaky, fascinating sci-fi/body-horror thriller. The series satirizes the “attention culture” of instant gratification and (echoing Murphy’s earlier hit Nip/Tuck) the desire to achieve bodily perfection — embodied in a mysterious miracle drug known as The Beauty. This pharmaceutical fountain of youth, which can be sexually transmitted, is also a Frankenstein pathogen with the most alarming side effects. Murphy regular Evan Peters plays an FBI agent investigating deaths from Rome and Venice to New York, with Ashton Kutcher the ruthless billionaire developing The Beauty while dispatching a quirky assassin (Anthony Ramos) to clean up infected loose ends. Graphic and grotesque, sleek and sick and very dark, The Beauty is about as subtle as a root canal without Novocain, but a lot more fun. Launches with three episodes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season Finale

Fleece, fleece, who’s got the Golden Fleece? And why does it look like a ratty shag rug? The Season 2 finale of the myth-driven fantasy pits young demigod Percy (Walker Scobell) and his crew against the forces of Kronos, led by turncoat Luke (Charlie Bushnell). With giants breaking through Camp Half-Blood’s borders, the battle is on, with plenty of swordplay and fisticuffs — and the fate of Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), the daughter of Zeus who’s long been transformed into a tree, in the balance.

Queer Eye

Season Premiere

With their gospel of love, support, and community, the Fab Five — Jeremiah Brent, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — descend on the nation’s capital of Washington D.C., for the 10th and final season of emotional makeovers. Hugs abound as these merry, life-affirming gentlemen work their magic. No wonder one of their subjects responds with a heartfelt “Will y’all marry me?”

Steal

Series Premiere

Game of Thrones heroine Sophie Turner is embroiled in a deadly game of high finance and deception in a six-part thriller (all available for binge-watching) that opens with a daring robbery and only gets more complicated from there. She’s Zara, a low-rung employee at a London investment firm who becomes complicit as a key witness when armed thieves force her to transfer billions in pension funds during the largest heist in British history. After DCI Rhys Covaci (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) loops her into the investigation, Zara not only has criminals on her trail but also government agents. Conspiracy theorists will likely eat this up.

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV

9/8c

In the docuseries’ second and middle installment, titled “Talked to Death,” the rise of so-called “trash TV” keeps audiences riveted and critics appalled as producers and hosts keep pushing the messy envelope, encouraging guests to air and even flaunt the dirtiest of laundries. Then came the watershed incident on The Jenny Jones Show in 1995, when one guest murdered another after an embarrassing reveal staged for public titillation. The backlash after this tragedy had people wondering if the genre had finally gone too far and when the pendulum would swing back toward civility.

Hijack (streaming on Apple TV): Did we hear right when heroic Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) announced, “I’m hijacking this train” at the end of last week’s episode? As police, intelligence, and military convene in Berlin to confront this crisis, Sam makes his demands and motivations known. Also on Apple TV: the Season 2 premiere of the savory French/Japanese drama Drops of God, about the search for the origin of the world’s greatest wine.

