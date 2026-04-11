Is a Sabrina the Teenage Witch revival brewing in some Hollywood studio’s cauldron? Fans are certainly hoping so after star Melissa Joan Hart hyped up an upcoming surprise.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Hart uploaded a graphic of a black cat, just barely visible against a black background. “Stay tuned for a fun announcement on Monday!” she wrote in the caption.

As you might remember, one of Hart’s Sabrina costars was an animatronic black cat named Salem. And human costars from the ’90s-era sitcom, including Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, and David Lascher, commented on Hart’s post with excited emojis.

Now fans are abuzz with speculation that Sabrina the Teenage Witch might be casting another spell over television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

“Tell me you’re coming back as Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, with Salem!” one commenter wrote.

“Are we getting a Sabrina reboot before GTA6?” another person asked, perhaps casting shade on the much-delayed video game sequel Grand Theft Auto VI.

Hart’s Instagram tease comes less than two weeks after she posted another Sabrina throwback on the social network. In a March 30 post, Hart shared a selfie of herself with Richert and fellow Sabrina alum Beth Broderick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on an Archie Comics book series of the same name, ran for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003, airing four on ABC and three on The WB. Hart starred as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager acclimating to her witch powers as she lives with her centuries-old witch aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Broderick).

Richert and Lascher played Sabrina’s love interests Harvey Kinkle and Josh Blackhart, respectively; Green played her enemy, Libby Chessler; Michelle Beaudoin, Lindsay Sloane, and Soleil Moon Frye played Sabrina’s friends Jenny Kelley, Valerie Birkhead, and Roxie King, respectively; and Nick Bakay provided the voice of Salem.

In November 2025, Hart sounded off on the potential of a Sabrina continuation. . “I wouldn’t say no unless it was not a good concept,” she told TODAY.com at the time. “I would want it to be really smart and come back in a really good way and know how we’re going to get out again. I think the ending of a show is so important, and if you end a show badly, there’s no coming back from that. I would have to know how it starts and how it ends.”

Hopefully for fans, some TV writer has dreamt up a spellbinding idea!