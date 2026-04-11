‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’: Melissa Joan Hart Teases ‘Fun Surprise’ Fans Hope Is a Revival

Dan Clarendon
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Sabrina the Teenage Witch - Salem the Cat, Melissa Joan Hart
Courtesy of Everett Collection

Is a Sabrina the Teenage Witch revival brewing in some Hollywood studio’s cauldron? Fans are certainly hoping so after star Melissa Joan Hart hyped up an upcoming surprise.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Hart uploaded a graphic of a black cat, just barely visible against a black background. “Stay tuned for a fun announcement on Monday!” she wrote in the caption.

As you might remember, one of Hart’s Sabrina costars was an animatronic black cat named Salem. And human costars from the ’90s-era sitcom, including Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, and David Lascher, commented on Hart’s post with excited emojis.

Now fans are abuzz with speculation that Sabrina the Teenage Witch might be casting another spell over television.

 

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A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

“Tell me you’re coming back as Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, with Salem!” one commenter wrote.

“Are we getting a Sabrina reboot before GTA6?” another person asked, perhaps casting shade on the much-delayed video game sequel Grand Theft Auto VI.

Hart’s Instagram tease comes less than two weeks after she posted another Sabrina throwback on the social network. In a March 30 post, Hart shared a selfie of herself with Richert and fellow Sabrina alum Beth Broderick.

 

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A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on an Archie Comics book series of the same name, ran for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003, airing four on ABC and three on The WB. Hart starred as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager acclimating to her witch powers as she lives with her centuries-old witch aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Broderick).

Melissa Joan Hart Was Fired From 'Sabrina' & 'Scary Movie' on the Same Day
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Melissa Joan Hart Was Fired From 'Sabrina' & 'Scary Movie' on the Same Day

Richert and Lascher played Sabrina’s love interests Harvey Kinkle and Josh Blackhart, respectively; Green played her enemy, Libby Chessler; Michelle Beaudoin, Lindsay Sloane, and Soleil Moon Frye played Sabrina’s friends Jenny Kelley, Valerie Birkhead, and Roxie King, respectively; and Nick Bakay provided the voice of Salem.

In November 2025, Hart sounded off on the potential of a Sabrina continuation. . “I wouldn’t say no unless it was not a good concept,” she told TODAY.com at the time. “I would want it to be really smart and come back in a really good way and know how we’re going to get out again. I think the ending of a show is so important, and if you end a show badly, there’s no coming back from that. I would have to know how it starts and how it ends.”

Hopefully for fans, some TV writer has dreamt up a spellbinding idea!

Sabrina the Teenage Witch key art
Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart

Caroline Rhea

Caroline Rhea

Beth Broderick

Beth Broderick

Nick Bakay

Nick Bakay

Nate Richert

Nate Richert

Soleil Moon Frye

Soleil Moon Frye

Elisa Donovan

Elisa Donovan

Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker

Diana-Maria Riva

Bumper Robinson

Bumper Robinson

John Ducey

John Ducey

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

1996–2003

TVG

Sitcom

Fantasy

Comedy

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