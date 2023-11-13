Netflix Renews ‘Queer Eye’ for Season 9, Bobby Berk Departs from Show

Bobby Berk has announced that he is leaving Queer Eye as the show gets renewed for another season.

Netflix has officially greenlit Season 9 of the reality series. Moving from New Orleans in Season 8, the upcoming season will relocate to Las Vegas. The eighth season is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, Berk has bid an emotional farewell for his exit after Season 8. Other familiar faces of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France are expected to make a return.

Berk announced via a lengthy social media post his departure, firstly addressing the fans. “To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me,” the post began.

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design,” the tweet ended.

Toward the end of the thread, Berk finally made the announcement.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,” he said.

See his tweet below.

To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. — Bobby (@bobbyberk) November 13, 2023

Berk has been a member of the ‘Fab Five’ since the reality series was revived by the streaming service, joining alongside Porowski, Van Ness, Brown, and France. Berk specifically serves as the interior design expert among the group.

Queer Eye, Season 9 Premiere, TBA, Netflix