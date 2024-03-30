‘Queer Eye’ Newbie Jeremiah Brent Insists There’s ‘No Drama’ After Bobby Berk Exit

All things just keep getting better on the Queer Eye set, to hear new cast member Jeremiah Brent tell it.

Brent, who stepped in as the Netflix reality show’s design expert following Bobby Berk’s exit, talks about the vibes on set in a new House Beautiful interview.

“I’ve got to tell you, there’s no drama with any of us,” he tells the magazine. “We’re all in a group chat. We’re having the time of our lives. Everybody’s heads and hearts are in the right spot. It’s really healthy right now, and I think we’re all really excited about this season.”

Berk’s exit made headlines in November 2023, when Netflix renewed the show for a ninth season with just four of its Fab Five involved. In a Vanity Fair interview published this January, Berk explained his exit, saying that he made other career plans when it seemed like no member of the Fab Five was going to sign on for more Queer Eye. And he couldn’t backtrack on those other projects when his costars agreed to come back, he said.

The interior designer also said he had a “situation” with costar Tan France, Queer Eye’s fashion expert. “And that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that,” he added. “We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

In February, Netflix announced that Brent — star of the streamer’s Say I Do: Surprise Weddings and HGTV’s Home Town Kickstart and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project — would be succeeding Berk as the show’s designer.

Then came a Rolling Stone report that alleged even more behind-the-scenes drama at Queer Eye. Three sources told the magazine that France campaigned for the show to replace Berk with Brent, a friend of France’s.

France seemingly addressed that gossip in an Instagram video earlier this month. “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired,” he said. “I didn’t prop my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job. Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh! I really am — I think they’re going to be incredible on the show — but I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

Queer Eye Season 9, TBD, Netflix