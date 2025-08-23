The Emily in Paris family is mourning assistant director Diego Borella, who died on Thursday, August 21, after collapsing on the set of the Netflix series. He was 47 years old.

Borella fell ill at the Hotel Danieli in Venice, Italy, shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday during production of Emily in Paris’ fifth season, according to reports from La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera.

Healthcare staff on set were unable to resuscitate Borella, and a Servizio Urgenza Emergenza Medica doctor confirmed his death after rushing to the scene, according to La Repubblica, which reports Borella probably suffered a sudden heart attack. Filming was halted after the incident, the newspaper added.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a family member from the production of Emily in Paris,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement, per Corriere della Sera. “In this moment of profound pain, our thoughts turn to his family and to his loved ones.”

Previously, Borella worked as a production secretary for the Italian TV series DOC – Nelle tue mani, upon which the American TV series Doc is based. La Repubblica also reports Borella was interested in visual arts and literature; had trained in Rome, London, and New York; and was a writer of poetry and fairy tales for children.

BookSprint Ezizioni, the publisher behind his book 5. 7. 5. – Haiku per un anno, says in an author bio that Borella was born in Venice in 1978 and worked in cinema and theater for years but “never stopped his writing habit.”

Emily in Paris filmed part of Season 4 in Rome, and The Hollywood Reporter announced last week that Venice would be a setting for Season 5, debuting on Netflix on December 18.

“Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily [Lily Collins] faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city,” the logline for Season 5 reads, per THR. “But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”