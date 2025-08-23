‘Unforgotten’ and More British Mysteries, ‘Institute’ Finale, Saving the Rhinos

Sam Taylor

Unforgotten

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The absorbing British Masterpiece mystery series that explores the emotional consequences of long-unsolved murders returns for a sixth season. Detectives Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) face a difficult challenge when human remains — a spine and a leg — are recovered from a marsh, the trail leading to a disparate array of suspects whose connections aren’t apparent as they’re slowly introduced in the first of six episodes. The lives about to be rocked by the cold-case squad’s investigation include a college professor (Victoria Hamilton), an Afghan immigrant (Elham Ehsas), a young man with autism (Maximilian Fairley) and an outspoken TV commentator (MyAnna Buring).

The Marlow Murder Club

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Also from Masterpiece, and not to be confused with the upcoming Netflix movie The Thursday Murder Club (also based on a series of novels), this whimsical crime dramedy opens its second season with amateur sleuths Judith (Samantha Bond), Suzie (Jo Martin) and Becks (Cara Horgan) invited to an aristocrat’s garden party. The occasion: a celebration of the host’s latest engagement, though not everyone in his family seems thrilled. When the guest of honor is killed by a falling bookcase in a classic locked-room mystery, leaving behind a missing revised will, the snoops need to convince their policewoman friend Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) that the death wasn’t an accident.

Professor T

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Sunday’s British mystery bonanza opens with the fourth season of the cerebral whodunit set at Cambridge University, where criminologist professor Jaspan Tempest (Ben Miller) helps the police solve crimes. Joining the cast: veteran character actress Zoë Wanamaker as Jasper’s aunt Zelda, an old flame of the Dean (Douglas Reith).

The Institute

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The time has come to “Fight” (the episode title) in the apocalyptic season finale of the thriller based on Stephen King’s bestseller (there will be a Season 2). The young telepaths imprisoned in the Institute, led by the gifted Avery (Viggo Hanvelt), turn on their captors, triggering what cadaverous security chief Stackhouse (Julian Richings) warns will be a “final solution.” From the outside, escapee Luke (Joe Freeman) and former cop Tim (Ben Barnes) return to the site to play hero. But the Institute’s lethal director Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) is known to play dirty, so will anyone emerge intact from the confrontation?

National Geographic

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Photographer Ami Vitale captures a desperate mission to rescue the endangered species of the northern white rhinoceros from extinction in a powerful nature documentary. With only two surviving females on the planet, scientists devise a plan for the first-ever surrogate rhino pregnancy, which may be the last and best chance to propagate the species.

