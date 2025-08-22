‘The Institute’ Season 2: Everything to Know About Stephen King Adaptation’s Return

Amanda Bell
Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis and Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson in 'The Institute' Episode 7.
Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis and Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson in 'The Institute' Episode 7.

The Institute

This Sunday, the finale of MGM+’s The Institute, an adaptation of Stephen King‘s science-fiction horror novel of the same name, will arrive.

Ahead of the final episode, though, the streamer has announced that the story will not end there.

Find out what we know so far about The Institute Season 2 right here.

Is The Institute renewed for Season 2?

Yes. King himself shared the news on his X feed with a video announcement, captioned, “Sometimes you win just by showing them you’re still willing to fight. The Institute will return for Season 2.”

Per a press release from MGM+, Season 2, like the first season, will consist of eight episodes. The streamer also revealed The Institute had the best-ever premiere on its platform.

What will happen in The Institute Season 2?

The events of the first season have closely followed the events of the book, so chances are, the finale will align with the ending, leaving several characters’ fates unknown.

Set free but hunted, new dangers await the escapees from the Institute, and I can‘t wait,” King teased of what might be next.

Executive producers Jack Bender and Benjamin Cavell added of the renewal news, “We’ve been so gratified by the response to our first season, which is a testament to the dedication of our fantastic cast and crew. We’re thrilled that Michael Wright and everyone at MGM have enabled us to continue Stephen’s powerful and timely story. From this project’s inception, we’ve felt there would be much more story to tell as our brilliant characters continue to navigate their way through the dangers of the world they’re facing.”

Meanwhile, MGM+ chief Michael Wright added, “The Institute has thrilled audiences with its distinctive storytelling and exceptional performances that expertly bring the singular voice of Stephen King to the screen. We’re so happy to be able to continue and expand this chilling journey and dive even deeper into the secrets of The Institute in Season 2.”

Who will star in The Institute Season 2?

A formal cast list for Season 2 has not been announced. However, the first season starred Joe Freeman as the lead character Luke Ellis, alongside Mary-Louise Parker as the institute’s leader Sigsby, Ben Barnes as former police officer Tim Jamieson, Fionn Laird as Nick, Simone Miller as Kaisha, Julian Richings as Stackhouse, Robert Joy as Hendricks, Jordan Alexander as Kate, Hanna Galway as Wendy, Arlen So as George, and Viggo Hanvelt as Avery.

The Institute, Season 1 Finale, August 24, MGM+

