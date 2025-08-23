Shawn Hatosy is working with John Wells yet again with HBO Max’s The Pitt. They also previously collaborated on Animal Kingdom, which is experiencing quite the resurgence now that the TNT drama is streaming on Netflix. But the first time they worked together was back in 2006, in the ER episode, “Jigsaw,” in that medical drama’s 13th season.

Hatosy’s character, Willis Peyton, presented with flu symptoms and was treated by Morris (Scott Grimes), Sam (Linda Cardellini), and Ray (Shane West), but soon it became clear there was much more going on with him.

“That was when I met John the first time,” Shawn Hatosy reflected when speaking with TV Insider about his standout role on The Pitt. “It was a very difficult character. I played multiple personalities, and it was a challenging role, one that required a lot of risk taking. And I just remember John being right there with me and letting me explore and being very patient with me, trying to find all these different voices and letting me fail sometimes, which is what happens when you’re taking big swings.”

He revealed that he did something he had never done before: He sent Wells a note after wrapping on the episode. It said, “I loved this. I would love to get a chance to work together again, collaborate on anything, let me know.”

It seems like he wasn’t the only one who enjoyed working together, since he went on to also work with Wells on Southland, Animal Kingdom, and Rescue: HI-Surf.

Hatosy previously reflected on working with Wells again while discussing the rooftop scene of The Pitt finale, which was directed by the executive producer. “I gotta say, just having come up in the world of John Wells Television since ER, Southland, Animal Kingdom, and now The Pitt, doing that scene with Noah [Wyle] up there with John directing, it was a very powerful moment for me, kind of a full circle one.”

Hatosy will also be directing The Pitt in Season 2.