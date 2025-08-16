In 1995, Noah Wyle was nominated for his first Emmy, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. John Carter on ER. He was also nominated for the next four years in a row. Now, 26 years later, he’s up for an Emmy again, this time for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on The Pitt. He’s also an executive producer, writer, and director on the HBO Max medical drama. According to the multi-hyphenate, it does feel different this time around, he tells TV Insider as part of our Scene Study.

“In some ways, it means more, and in some ways, it means less. And I don’t know if I can articulate it except to say, trophies mean less to me at this stage in my life but the recognition for my work at this stage in my life means more to me than it did when I was in my early 20s,” Wyle explains.

“And I’ll be even more honest and say, it isn’t that I didn’t think that I deserved it back then, but I didn’t deserve it back then. I was being nominated in the wake of a euphoria for a show that was commanding everybody’s popular attention, and I was doing really good work, but I was being recognized in a category that had veteran venerable actors in it. And I felt always slightly out of place being nominated against people like Ray Walston or Gordon Clapp or whoever,” he continues. “And I remember thinking at the time, I hope that I’m not front-loading my career with this and that I have another chance. So in some ways, this next invitation to the party has been extremely gratifying.”

Looking back at those first five nominations, “It was a heady time and it was a lovely time and perspective is a beautiful thing. And I didn’t have it back then because I was in the middle of it,” he says. “So on the other side of it, I can recognize what a special and singular period of time it was, so rare, a real lightning strike. And it wasn’t that I didn’t hope it would happen again or think it would happen again, but I’m just really thrilled that it did.”

Wyle is so proud of the 13 Emmy nominations The Pitt received, and not just for the major categories — Outstanding Drama, acting for himself, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy, directing, and writing — but also down the list.

“The fact that they were spread over so many categories was the thing that meant the most to me. I would, of course, have loved to have seen Nina Ruscio recognized for her brilliant set design. I would’ve loved to have seen Johanna Coelho recognized for her photography, and I would’ve loved to have seen our editors — in particular Mark Strand — nominated for his work because our cinematography, our editing, and our set design is so much a part of what makes the show a show you would nominate for best show. But those who know know the quality of work that they’re doing and sometimes the most effortless and elegant work is the least obvious. And they now find themselves in a very long list of people who’ve done brilliant work and have it not gotten recognized,” Wyle says.

“That said, I’m extremely grateful for the ones we have received. For a freshman show to receive 13 nominations and to receive them in acting, writing, directing, casting, have our sound department recognize as significant because they’re a huge part of the tapestry of our show is extremely gratifying. And maybe our makeup department being singled out not just for the special effects makeup, but also for the non-special effects makeup. I would also think hair is a big part of that, but maybe next year. We have such a talented group of people,” he continues.

Wyle then reveals, “This is going to sound corny, but I have a little daily gratitude practice. And one of the things I say and I have said for the last several years is as a mantra is, please put me in the company of first-class artists with good hearts and minds doing meaningful work. And there was a moment last year where I looked around at everybody I was working with and everything we were doing, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, it came true.’ It really did. I’m working with first-class artists who have great hearts and great minds and we’re doing meaningful work. I couldn’t be happier.”

The Pitt, Season 2, January 2026, HBO Max