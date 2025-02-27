This is big news for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune fans. For the first time, the syndicated game shows are headed for a streaming deal. Sony Pictures Entertainment is pushing this move to seek a larger, younger audience.

According to The New York Times, the company said on Thursday, February 27, that it is “soliciting bids from major media and tech companies for the streaming rights to new episodes of the two series for the first time. ”

Sony is in talks with multiple streaming services and is expected to clinch a deal by April. The rights for the two shows could start in September and potentially last for three years. They will be available to watch on the winning service the day after they air on syndicated television. The outlet said that same-day rights to new episodes will start in September 2028 when the pre-existing syndication deals expire.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune still bring in roughly seven million viewers each night without being on any streaming platforms, according to Nielsen. However, that audience is getting older and decreasing, just like most of network television.

“The world is changing around us,” Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony’s TV division, told The Times. “Consumption on streaming is now overtaking consumption of other forms of delivery of television. Big iconic franchises, like the NFL, the NBA. and WWE, are moving over.”

WWE Raw began streaming on Netflix in January. The NFL streams Thursday games on Amazon Prime Video, with other games on syndicated television. Awards shows are also taking this route, as the 2025 SAG Awards were streamed exclusively on Netflix. The Academy Awards on March 2 will also stream live on Hulu for the first time.

Ravi Ahuja, Sony’s chief executive, told The Times, “People are running all over town looking for intellectual property. When I got here, it was clear that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! were the proverbial assets hiding in plain sight. There was full awareness in the country, massive viewership, and a passionate fan base. All of that pointed to a big opportunity for more growth.” He has been brainstorming ways to move the game shows to streaming since he joined Sony four years ago.

Jeopardy! has already moved to streaming with its spinoff, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, hosted by Colin Jost, on Prime Video.

Wheel of Fortune is cohosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak in 2024 after he announced his retirement. All versions of syndicated Jeopardy! are hosted by Ken Jennings.

