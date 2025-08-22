‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Shows True Grit While Reporting on Hurricane Erin

Ginger Zee showed her true grit while covering Hurricane Erin on Good Morning America.

The meteorologist reported live from Manasquan, New Jersey, on the ABC morning show’s Thursday, August 21, episode. Just as Zee faced rain and high winds during her broadcast on the beach, so did her water bottle.

“So thirsty… but my water bottle spent the morning getting sand blasted with me,” Zee captioned an Instagram video of her water bottle nozzle covered in sand on Thursday. She went to add, “I’m still gonna drink the grit I think…”

Fans shared their reactions to Zee’s funny circumstance in the post’s comments. “You drank from the hose as a kid, you can DO this😂,” one fan quipped, while another joked, “The sand might add flavour😂.”

Another user shared their appreciation for Zee, writing, “This comes with the territory to keep us weather informed. I appreciate all you do!” A different commenter wrote, “Oh Gosh!!! Be Careful out there, but I know you’re in your element.”

Someone else summed up Zee’s water bottle struggle in a comment, which read, “That’s the life of a TV Meteorologist.”

Zee shared more behind-the-scenes clips from her beach weather report on Thursday. “Hurricane Erin still more than 400 miles S/SE from me,” she wrote over another Instagram vide, set to “Surfin U.S.A. by The Beach Boys. “Waves now 5-8 feet. By tonight could be as high as 15-18 feet!”

Hurricane Erin has yet to make landfall in the U.S., but has caused messy weather along the East Coast since earlier this month. The storm was labeled a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday, per CNN, while states such as New Jersey and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency.

Zee was back in GMA‘s New York City studio on Friday, August 22, reporting on high heat alerts across the West Coast and warning viewers about high waves and dangerous rip currents on beaches as Hurricane Erin continues to cause concern.

“Even though we’re still 400 plus miles away from Nova Scotia, it’s racing to the Northeast,” she explained to her GMA colleagues. “So, Erin is gonna leave behind the high surf advisories. And I really think, George [Stephanopoulos], most of the weekend will not be safe for people to get in the water, unfortunately, until things settle down.”

