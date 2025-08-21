Tammy Slaton has a brand new look! The 1000-lb Sisters star appeared on the Tuesday, August 19, episode of the Creative Chaos podcast and showed off her new teeth.

“They’re temporary still, but they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding,” Slaton explained. “My body was rejecting it. They had to pull teeth. It’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done in this process.”

Slaton was previously missing teeth in the top row of her mouth, but now she has a full smile. She appears to still have a gap in the bottom row, but that could be fixed as she continues the process.

In the past, Slaton has been open about feeling insecure about her smile. She previously responded to a fan who told her to “fix them teeth,” writing, “With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

She added, “We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth. It’s sad. Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in. Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive. Yes, I have flaws. I’m human.”

This is certainly not the first major transformation Slaton has undergone. When she first appeared on 1000-lb Sisters in 2020, she was 608 pounds, and she reached over 700 pounds at her heaviest weight. In 2022, she lost nearly 200 pounds and reached a weight that was suitable for her to have bariatric surgery. After having the procedure, she lost another 300 pounds.

By the Season 7 premiere of 1000-lb Sisters in April, Slaton revealed she had lost over 500 total pounds. She no longer has to use oxygen to breathe and is able to do tasks that seem simple to others, including sitting in the front seat of a car, where she never used to be able to fit.