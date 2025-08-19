Flip Side is being flipped upside down this summer. The syndicated game show, hosted by Jaleel White, has enjoyed high ratings this summer despite being in reruns, according to a press release provided by CBS Media Ventures.

Since its fall 2024 debut, Flip Side has added 100,000 viewers, which marks the biggest summer ratings rise for a first-run daily program in four years, according to the network. Of those, 95,000 reportedly came in July 2025 compared to November 2024.

The show is described as “an original, laugh-out-loud, survey-based game show” and features two teams facing off against one another to guess how anonymous respondents may answer various questions, which can be “provocative, surprising, and often humorous.” The cash prize for the winning team is $10,000.

The game show returns for Season 2 on September 8. According to the stats provided, Flip Side currently holds the number four spot among syndicated game shows, averaging over one million viewers daily.

Viewership in New York nearly tripled in the summer compared to the beginning of the season, from 8,300 to 24,100, which was a 189 percent growth. Flip Side also grew in the top five markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Philadelphia — in the same time frame.

About hosting the show, White said in a statement, “I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day. “When I first heard this concept, I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.”

Flip Side, Season 2, September 8, check local listings