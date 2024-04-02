Cameron Mathison & Brooke Burns to Host ‘Tic Tac Dough’ Revival and ‘Beat the Bridge’

The Game Show Network is expanding its lineup of original series as a revival of Tic Tac Dough and adaptation of the U.K. format Beat the Bridge are set to join the previously announced The Flip Side.

As reported by Deadline, the news was announced by GSN as part of Sony Pictures Television Advertiser Sales upfront today, Tuesday, April 2, in New York City.

Tic Tac Dough, created by Robert Noah, is a relaunch of the classic game show that first aired on NBC between 1956 and 1959. It was later revived for CBS and aired from 1978 to 1986, then for a syndicated run in 1990.

Brooke Burns (The Chase) is set to host the series, which, like the original, will see “two contestants compete to place three of their marks in a row on the giant trivia board” while “trying to avoid the dragon, who lurks to steal their turns and stands in their path to victory.”

“After three rounds, the winning player moves on to face the dragon in the grand prize round, where the dragon moves strategically on the board to block the player’s ability to make three-in-a-row and take home $10,000.”

Henry Friedman serves as executive producer on Tic Tac Dough alongside NBC’s Brenda Milinkovic and Village Roadshow’s Shannon Perry. Rane Laymance also exec produces with Sabrina Hybel Snow as co-exec producer.

Meanwhile, Beat the Bridge is based on the BBC series Bridge of Lies and comes from format creator STV Studios, with Game Show Enterprises Studios producing for GSN. Cameron Mathison (General Hospital) will host the show, which sees players having to cross a giant interactive bridge by stepping on the right answers to challenging trivia questions.

“Each step forward puts money in the team’s bank, with bonus money for each successful crossing. However, the team gets to keep the money only if it can ‘beat the bridge’ by returning one of its players back across before time expires in an exciting end game.”

Ed Egan is on board as executive producer, with Sabrina Hybel Snow as co-executive producer. Josephine Brassey, Gary Chippington, and David Mortimer serve as exec producers for STV Studios.

The two new shows will join the previously announced The Flip Side, hosted by Jaleel White (Family Matters), which follows two teams of players trying to guess how two different groups feel about the same issue.

Game Show Enterprises Studios produces The Flip Side, with Jay James, Corin Nelson, Rich Sirop, Cleve Keller, Dave Noll, and Ken Ross serving as executive producers.