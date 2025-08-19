‘The View’ Fans Want Big Change That Will Impact Joy Behar

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

ABC’s The View is currently airing summer reruns, but fans are already discussing the upcoming 29th season and changes they’d like to see made to the long-running daytime talk show.

The show, which debuted in 1997, has seen many hosts come and go over the years, as well as various segments, and is these days more noted for its heated political discussions than anything else. But some fans are hoping the show will lean back into more fun, lighter moments when it returns with new episodes in September.

One particular segment viewers want to see make a comeback is Joy Behar‘s Comedy Corner. Behar, who has been a part of The View family since its early days when she filled in for Barbara Walters‘ days off, used to host a segment in which she presented both established and up-and-coming comedians.

“Now that Season 29 is coming, do you think that Joy should bring back her Comedy Corner?” wrote a user on the The View Reddit forum on Sunday (August 17). “I mean with everything they talk about is mostly politics, can’t the show squeeze in her own segment again?”

Many others agreed, with one commenter writing, “Yes, I’d even pay to watch Joy. Weekend View is where Joy shines the most.”

Behar is a regular co-host on The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, and also helms the Weekend edition of the show. As a stand-up comedian, Behar often provides the light relief amid some of the more tense debates, and fans want to see more of that in the future.

“YES. Bring it back. Highlight young talent!” said another Reddit user in reference to Behar’s Comedy Corner.

“I miss the entertainment based episodes. Sometimes a Trump free day is a blessing,” another added.

“Absolutely! I love the political discussions. But, I would like one day a week designated as a non-political zone,” wrote one fan.

One commenter added Behar “has been wanting to bring [Comedy Corner] back”, but “Brian [Teta, executive producer] refuses, but I can’t imagine why.”

Another suggested, “They can have that segment to replace View Your Deal.”

View Your Deal has become a semi-regular segment, which often accompanies deal-of-the-day presentations for the home audience, giving them a chance to win various products as prizes. However, viewers have become bored with the frequency of the segment in recent seasons.

“Maybe View Your Deal can be a once in a while thing!” said one Reddit commenter.

“That will never happen. They need their ads,” another responded.

“I despise the lame shopping segments. What a waste of time,” one fan added.

Another wrote, “It was fine and fun on Fridays or Mondays…but now it’s like half the show is either that or weird sponsored segments.”

“The show is already 36 minutes. It’s like a 22 minute show with VYD,” said one user.

What do you think? Would you like to see the return of Behar’s Comedy Corner? Should The View make time for lighter segments? Let us know in the comments below.