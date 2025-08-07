Rosie O’Donnell Thinks ‘The View’ Could Get Could Canceled for Political Reasons

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Rosie O’Donnell is fearing for the future of her former talk show, The View.

The actress and comedian issued a lengthy statement about The View via TikTok on Wednesday, August 6, speculating that political drama could cause the series to come to an end. “You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on The View,” she began the post’s caption. “The show with five women speaking [their] own opinions, that’s the threat now.”

O’Donnell claimed that “reviewing the bias” is actually code for, “We’re gonna cancel it and we’re just trying to soften you up first.” She added, “Apparently, the truth is dangerous now. They say they want ‘balance,’ but what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

O’Donnell mentioned her two-time hosting gig on The View, sharing, “I know how hard it is to get four women to agree on lunch, let alone politics, so don’t tell me The View is some radical leftist threat.”

The TV personality claimed that The View‘s political drama is “about obedience” and “removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism — soft fascism in full lashes with commercial breaks.”

She continued, “I used to think the First Amendment meant something. I used to think you couldn’t just erase a voice because it made you uncomfortable. But that’s where we are. They don’t want balance. They want obedience. And they will shut down anything that reminds people of what freedom sounds like. So here’s my question: When they cancel The View, who’s gonna be left to say, ‘This is insane?’ Because this isn’t just about a TV show. It’s about what happens when powerful men decide they’ve heard enough from women.”

O’Donnell concluded her message on a powerful note. “We do not get quieter. We do not make ourselves smaller, so they can feel more comfortable,” she wrote. “We speak louder. We take up space. We stand together and say what is true, even when it shakes the walls. Because the most dangerous sound in the world is a woman who knows what she’s talking about and refuses to stop.”

Though The View‘s current hosting lineup features members of both political parties, all six women did not publicly support President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. While fans of the show know the hosts don’t shy away from discussing politics on air, The View has recently faced criticism from the White House.

On the show’s July 23 episode, Joy Behar joked that Trump was “jealous” of former president Barack Obama during a discussion about Trump accusing Obama of treasonous behavior. A White House spokesperson called Behar “an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, claiming that The View has “hit the lowest ratings” in recent years.

“[Behar] should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

Last month, the Trump-appointed Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, addressed Behar’s criticism of Trump in an interview with Fox News. “Look, it’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there,” he said. “And stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC