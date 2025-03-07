Joy Behar Talks Leaving ‘The View’ & What She Wants in Final Show

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar has addressed rumors that she is leaving The View.

The 82-year-old comedian opened up about her future in a conversation with The View‘s executive producer, Brian Teta, on the show’s Behind The Table podcast. The topic arose as the pair discussed Democrat Al Green being kicked out of President Donald Trump‘s speech to Congress.

“You’re no stranger to walk-offs,” Teta said to Behar, referencing the infamous moment she and her View co-host Whoopi Goldberg walked off set in the middle of an interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“I remember that day that [O’Reilly] was being ridiculous,” Behar recalled of the 2010 interview. “Look, I even took up for the MAGA groups because I don’t believe you can paint any group with one brush, so I will defend that, the right of the minority or the group you’re attacking, to not be painted with this brush. He did it with Muslims, that they’re all terrorists… I could not get him to retract that, so I got up and left.”

She added, “I felt like the chair was propelling my tuckus right up. And then Whoopi followed me because we’re in solidarity, which is what our point was; they should have done that last night. When they threw him out, they should have said, ‘We’re leaving also.'”

Behar declared, “It’s my greatest moment on the show,” telling Teta, “And when I leave this show, I want you to include that in my package.”

Teta then made sure to clarify Behar isn’t leaving The View, to which she replied, “When I do. Everybody leaves eventually. Even you will leave eventually.”

“But there’s no plans for you to go anywhere at the moment?” Teta responded.

Behar then took a pause before answering, “No.”

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning host first joined The View in 1997 as one of the original panellists, originally appearing on the days the show’s co-creator Barbara Walters was off. She later became a permanent co-host alongside Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Walters.

Behar announced she was leaving the show in March 2013. However, she continued to guest co-host throughout 2014 and 2015. Eventually, on August 25, 2015, ABC announced she would return as a regular co-host.

Teta said he brought up the question because he often reads “crazy” news stories about Behar online. “Some of them are so absurd; it’s you and Whoopi have been fired, or you and Whoopi are gone from the show.”

“Oh, that’s wishful thinking,” Behar quipped.

The exec producer said he read a recent story that claimed Behar was in the hospital on her last breaths because of the Trump administration.

Behar said it doesn’t bother her, adding, “I couldn’t care less. How stupid are these people that they believe this? I mean, I’m on the air every day, so I’m obviously not on a hospital bed, or going to jail, or leaving the country. Sorry to report to these people.”