[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman (2025).]

Peacemaker Season 2 is nearly here, and some things have changed since fans last saw the titular anti-hero, a.k.a. Chris Smith (John Cena), in action.

While Season 1 of the HBO Max series from DC head James Gunn may have debuted back in 2022, two other vital projects have dropped leading up to Season 2’s arrival, and that would be the animated series Creature Commandos and 2025’s blockbuster film Superman, the latter of which sets up some interesting storylines that could play a role in Season 2.

But before we delve into those details, we’re warning fans who haven’t checked out Gunn’s film starring David Corenswet as the caped metahuman operating under the name Clark Kent to turn back now, because we’re about to talk spoilers. For those who have, we’re breaking down some of the details you might want to keep in mind as you head into Peacemaker Season 2.

Peacemaker makes an appearance

In Superman, Cena made a cameo as Peacemaker on The Sphere News, a program hosted by Michael Ian Black‘s character Cleavis Thornwaite, an ally of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Peacemaker appeared on the program to discuss the revelation that Superman’s parents originally sent him to Earth with the intention of ruling the world, but what everyone beyond Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) didn’t know was that the original message from his parents was damaged and Superman only ever believed he’d been sent to Earth with the purpose to protect humans and those living on Earth.

“Can’t say I’m surprised, Cleavis, these guys like this, they’ve always got a bunch of dark ugly secrets…” Peacemaker proclaimed as he sat on the couch beside the TV host. “Thinks he’s better than everybody else, makes these declarations against killing people unless it’s absolutely necessary…” Peacemaker added, when Thornwaite pressed for examples of “These guys.”

Of course, fans of Peacemaker know that Chris Smith has vowed to deliver peace to the masses, no matter the cost, which oftentimes includes lives.

A dimensional rift almost destroyed Metropolis

It was revealed in Superman that Lex Luthor had opened a pocket universe where he’d imprisoned various people over the years, and eventually placed Superman himself. When Superman escaped and Lex needed to move forward with his plans to conquer half of Jarhanpur after he’d allied with the Boravian government, he opened a dimensional rift to distract Superman, unaware that Lois Lane and the Daily Planet reporters were hot on his scheming tail.

Considering the Season 2 trailer for Peacemaker has teased the existence of other dimensions, it seems relevant to know that the dimensional rift in Superman could play into the show. After all, we know from Season 1 that Chris Smith’s father stored his weapons and Peacemaker’s helmets in a pocket dimension found behind a door in his house.

Rick Flag Sr. plays a role in both

In Superman, Lex Luthor pedaled the idea of his own militarized group known as Planet Watch to keep metahumans, Superman included, in line, but the government was hesitant to endorse it, particularly Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). As the director of A.R.G.U.S. (a.k.a. the Advanced Research Group of the United States), General Flag may not have a grudge against the metahumans some other government officials felt eager to stifle with Planet Watch, but he certainly has one against Chris Smith, who killed his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), during Project Starfish in Corto Maltese, which was depicted in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Let us know what Superman elements you’d like to see incorporated into Peacemaker Season 2 in the comments section, and find out for yourself as the show returns to HBO Max.

Peacemaker, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 21, HBO Max