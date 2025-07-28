Peacemaker‘s long-awaited second season is quickly approaching as HBO Max gears up for John Cena‘s return as the titular anti-hero. In anticipation of the premiere, the team stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s San Diego Comic-Con studio to tease what’s in store for the R-rated series’ latest chapter.

Creator James Gunn and stars John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and Sol Rodriguez were all on site to pull the curtain back on the latest chapter of the DC Universe following this summer’s blockbuster hit, Superman. But as with any superhero project, details are limited to prevent fans from being spoiled, so the stars offered some NSFW words to tease their journeys.

As fans watched on from outside the studio, the cast got silly with their answers before Cena was asked more seriously to sum up Christopher Smith’s journey in less NSFW words. “Vulnerable,” the actor said to a resounding echo of awws from his costars and Gunn. “Yeah, that’s right,” he added, emphasizing the seriousness of his titular character’s arc in Season 2.

When asked about what viewers can anticipate, Gunn shared, “One of the important things for me in crafting a TV show is not to make the character go back to square one in Season 2, which happens a lot in TV shows. So this is a journey for Christopher Smith.”

Gunn added, “He is a far different human being than he was in Season 1. He’s learned a lot about who he is, what his relationship to those around him is like. But it still doesn’t mean he doesn’t have these demons that he has to overcome. Now that he’s aware of his issues, they actually become even more of an issue in his life.”

In other words, it’s a journey you won’t want to miss. For those less familiar with Peacemaker, the series follows the titular anti-hero as he’s tasked to work with the offshoot of Task Force X, a.k.a. 11th Street Kids, to save the world. Last season covered Project Butterfly, which involved an alien invasion of Earth. Season 2 is seemingly gearing up for multi-dimensional action based on the latest trailer.

Check out the full video interview above, and stay tuned for Peacemaker‘s return in the weeks ahead.

Peacemaker, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 21, 9/8c, HBO Max

—Reporting by Damian Holbrook