Tracker is back in production on Season 3, and while we don’t know much about what’s coming up — the premiere does have a lot to address after some shocking revelations regarding Colter’s (Justin Hartley) family history and his father’s death — a new behind-the-scenes video offers a few tantalizing teases.

We already knew that Jensen Ackles is reprising his role as Colter’s brother, Russell. They were estranged when the series began, but over the course of his two appearances in the first two seasons, they’ve worked on repairing their relationship — it helps that Colter now knows that Russell didn’t kill their father. The new video shows Ackles on set laughing and with Hartley.

The behind-the-scenes look, which you can watch below, begins with Hartley’s “We’re back in production. More Tracker is coming your way.” Then, Fiona Rene, the show’s other series regular — Abby McEnany and Eric Graise will not be returning — gives a tour of the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracker (@trackercbs)

“The team is back,” Rene says. “I know you missed us. I missed us.”

She shows off a hospital set — will that be linked to Colter’s case of the week or something more personal? — as well as introduces members of the crew. This video also includes the one that Ackles shared on his own social media accounts on July 30, announcing his return. (He also promoted that day’s episode of Countdown, his Prime Video series, at the time.)

Tracker Season 2 ended with Colter returning home to Echo Ridge for an investigation, only to be led to the man Russell had seen in the woods with their father the night he died, Otto (Alex Fernandez) — who then told Colter that yes, he pushed his father off the cliff but his mother (Wendy Crewson) had come to him for help.

“There’s no satisfactory answer about what happened when they were children. And there’s a lot of really dark stuff I don’t even think [Colter] talks about with this brother and sister. And the hope would be next season to come in and open up a little bit of that box and look inside and start to see some of these things that made him or unmake him and see how that affects him through the season,” showrunner Elwood Reid told TV Insider after the finale. “So I think that’s one of the things where we want to start next season. But yeah, I don’t think there’s a neat answer to any of this stuff.”

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 8/7c, CBS