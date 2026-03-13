Does ‘Tracker’ Have a New Episode on Oscars Sunday 2026?

Tracker just returned from its winter hiatus on March 1, with its extended break from December due to the Winter Olympics airing on NBC in February and CBS choosing to air its midseason premieres after rather than opposite the Games. Since that was the case then, does that mean CBS is also not airing new episodes of its shows on Sunday, March 15, with the Academy Awards on ABC its competition in the ratings?

No. In fact, its entire Sunday night lineup is new on March 15, beginning at 8/7c: Marshals, Tracker, and Watson. And the Justin Hartley-led drama has an episode with some notable guest stars.

In “Do No Harm” on Tracker, CBS teases, “When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises, revealing a calculated revenge plot.” Guest stars include Karen David, Christopher Shyer, Luisa d’Oliveira, Andy Favreau, and Julie Lynn Mortensen.

Hartley loves the guest stars that they bring in each episode.

“We have a really great list of characters that we’ve had in the past and actors that we’ve had play those characters that if we can get them to return, and I think they will, they all really love Tracker. It’s cool. I always like the idea of seeing returning characters and going, ‘Oh, I remember when they had that conversation. That was cool. Oh, OK. That’s an old friend that he can trust. Oh, cool. Now she’s in trouble, or oh, she needs his help with something,'” he told TV Insider while discussing the midseason premiere.

Also looking ahead, he promised “a nice payoff” when it comes to the ongoing mystery surrounding Colter’s family. “I think that’s a storyline that has been wonderful and hopefully played out to perfection and the payoff will come and that way the audience can — because when I watch these shows, I’m a fan as well, and when I watch a show and there’s a really good payoff, I go, ‘Oh, that was worth it. Great, thanks.’ And it leaves you feeling fulfilled and satisfied. So that’s our goal with that.”

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS