‘Tracker’ Stages ‘Smallville’ Reunion: See Justin Hartley & Erica Durance Together Again (VIDEO)

What To Know Justin Hartley reunites with his former Smallville co-star Erica Durance in the March 22 episode of CBS’s Tracker.

The episode also features guest stars David Ramsey (Arrow) and Chris Jericho.

Justin Hartley has said he likes to bring his friends onto Tracker, and we’ve seen that over the first three seasons more than once. Just recently, his Mistresses costar Jes Macallan guest starred in the fall finale and midseason premiere, and This Is Us‘ Jon Huertas returned to direct another episode. Now, it’s time for a Smallville reunion, with Erica Durance — whose Lois Lane and Hartley’s Oliver Queen dated on the WB/CW superhero series — guest starring in the Sunday, March 22, episode.

In “Breakaway,” CBS teases, “after Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world.” Ramsey starred as John Diggle on Arrow (and across the extended Arrowverse) opposite Stephen Amell‘s Oliver Queen. This Tracker episode also includes Chris Jericho guest starring as stuntman-turned-criminal Virgil.

The preview, which you can watch above, shows Durance’s Laura insisting to Hartley’s Colter that something happened to Baxter after he walked off set. Watch the video above for a look at what he was seemingly involved in and Colter’s investigation.

“It’s so funny when you’re in this business for as long as I’ve been in it, and I didn’t realize it until Tracker, really, I’m like, ‘S**t, I’ve been around,'” Hartley told TV Insider in February 2025. “You develop all these relationships and you can call on friends who otherwise wouldn’t do these things. And you get all these really wonderful people that come on. You’ll see some really familiar faces, some really big TV name, familiar faces come on and just do stellar work on our show. It elevates the show. I just think it’s wonderful that we’re able to do that.”

What are you hoping to see from Hartley and Durance’s reunion on Tracker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS