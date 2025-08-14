Why ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery Left Hollywood Amid Show’s Success

Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Australian actor Dacre Montgomery had his breakout role playing the detestable villain Billy Hargrove on Stranger Things, but just as his career was taking off, he chose to take a step back from Hollywood.

Montgomery recently spoke with The Australian about his decision to move out of the limelight and take a different path in his acting career than the traditional Hollywood one. “I think things have changed,” he told the outlet, noting the lack of “mystery” when it comes to famous stars.

“Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery,” he explained. “Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

Montgomery starred in Netflix’s supernatural hit drama Stranger Things from 2017 to 2022. He was a main cast member in Seasons 2 and 3 and a guest star in Season 4 after his character was killed off at the end of the third season. He also played producer Steve Binder in 2022’s Elvis.

However, his roles slowed down in the years since, with no television or film acting gigs in 2023 and just one in 2024, the Australian/New Zealand thriller drama Went Up the Hill, which is set for wide release on Friday (August 15).

“I’m not trying to compete with anyone else, I’m living my truth,” Montgomery continued. “And hopefully being able to pay the rent while I’m doing it.”

In the year he joined Stranger Things, Montgomery also starred in the Australian adventure comedy A Few Less Men, the superhero film Power Rangers, and the Christmas psychological horror Better Watch Out.

“I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off,” he added. “Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on.”

He opened up further on this topic in a recent interview with People, where he promoted the release of Went Up the Hill and how he only wants to take roles that make an impact.

“The connective tissue between all the films I’m trying to do at the moment, is films that have something really important to say, and Went Up the Hill is divisive,” he told the publication. “It’s not a movie that everyone will connect to, but the people that do connect to it, I hope, will find catharsis.”

“And that’s why you make these movies, right? Because it only has to impact one person in the right way to work,” he continued. “And that’s really what I’m really trying to mine in my career, is being a part of projects like that.”

After Went Up the Hill, Montgomery will next be seen in the historical crime film Dead Man’s Wire, which will have its world premiere out of competition at the Venice International Film Festival on September 2.