Pat Sajak might be retired from Wheel of Fortune, but he found a new hobby to occupy his time: theater. Vanna White shared a sweet photo of the two of them as she supported him in his play.

“Had the pleasure of seeing Pat’s awesome performance on stage in Hawaii last weekend! It was great catching up and spending time with him! #foreverfriends,” she wrote on Instagram on August 12.

White shared two photos. The first was of her and Pat Sajak sitting together in a restaurant. They both wore casual clothing and smiled for the camera as White had her arm around Sajak. The second picture was of White pointing to the marquee for the play. Wearing a black floral dress, Vanna White smiled at the sign that said, “Hawaii Theatre Center presents Prescription: Murder starring Joe Moore & Pat Sajak, July 31-Aug 10, 2025.”

Sajak starred in the play Prescription: Murder at the Hawaii Theatre Center from July 31 to August 10. He played Dr. Roy Flemming, a psychiatrist who hatches a plan with his mistress to kill his “neurotic and possessive” wife. The two have to come up with an odd impersonation to back up their alibi. It was based on the TV series Columbo, according to Broadway World.

Joe Moore is a news anchor for KHON-TV in Honolulu and a longtime friend of Sajak. He played Lieutenant Columbo in the production.

Bryce Moore, Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan, and Aiko Chinen were also part of the cast. Rob Duval directed the play, which was originally written by William Link and Richard Levinson.

Proceeds from the show went to the Hawaiian Theatre Center, which is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to keep the place up and running.

The last time White and Sajak were seen together publicly was when they hosted Celebrity Wheel of Fortune together in May after Sajak’s last season on the syndicated game show. So, naturally, fans were excited to see them together.

“Name a more perfect duo,” one fan commented.

“You can’t,” replied another.

“You both look wonderful,” said a follower.

“This melts my heart. Ryan is doing a great job, but I do miss Pat. ❤️💗🙏🏼,” said another.

“Yes! Good to know he’s doing good,” a fan wrote.

“You both look fantastic,” many others said.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, September 8, check local listings