Jenny and Dave Marrs recently said a sad goodbye to a beloved family pet, but they’ve now added two new animals to their family farm in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (August 11), Jenny revealed some exciting news, sharing how Dave recently brought home two cows, which their daughter Charlotte named “Buttercup” and “Bella.”

“Char came in and got us because there was a ‘big surprise’ she wanted us to see!! She didn’t let us put on shoes because there ‘isn’t time!'” Jenny wrote over a video of Charlotte leading her and her youngest son, Luke, across the farm.

The next video unveiled a cattle wagon with two cows inside. “They’re here! Two new cows!” Jenny captioned the post. “Our neighbor wanted to sell these two ladies because they’re angus but not the black angus that sells best. So, as we do, we brought the two ‘unwanted ones’ to the farm!”

The Fixer to Fabulous star noted how Charlotte went with her dad to pick up the two new additions and was very excited. “Welcome home girls,” she wrote over another video of the cows exiting the wagon and running to the nearby fields.

In a later post, Jenny explained that Buttercup and Bella will move in with the family’s other cow, Minnie, “once they settle in,” adding, “Hopefully, they’ll take her in and the three girls will be pals!”

Last month, Jenny revealed to her followers that the family recently lost their pet dog, Dolly, who they’d had for ten years after Dave rescued her during a hunting trip in Nebraska.

Jenny shared several photos and videos featuring Dolly and the Marrs family, including Dave and their children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. She also explained how Dolly was suspected of having cancer and not long to live when they adopted her; however, after “three surgeries and a few hernias removed,” she recovered and “went on to live a very full, very free, never in a kennel again, life for the next decade.”

“She was our family. She will never be forgotten. The tears we’ve shed are insignificant compared to the joy she gifted us with,” Jenny wrote in an Instagram post. “We would say yes a thousand times over despite the inevitable heartbreak of goodbye. She was absolutely worth it.”

