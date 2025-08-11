Reba McEntire’s Son Pays Tribute to Late Half-Brother Brandon Blackstock After Death

Reba McEntire‘s son, Shelby Blackstock, broke his silence on the death of his half-brother, Brandon Blackstock.

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son,” Shelby wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 8. “Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”

Shelby noted that Brandon taught him “so much” and left behind “countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever.” He added, “For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence.”

He continued, “And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and — let’s be honest — looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process. 😏”

Shelby concluded the emotional post by writing, “We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

The race car driver’s post featured several photos of himself and Brandon from over the years, including snaps of them with their siblings, their father, Narvel Blackstock, McEntire, and more. The slideshow also included a sweet photo of the two brothers sharing a hug.

Shelby is the only child of McEntire and Narvel, who were married from 1989 to 2015. McEntire is the former stepmom of Narvel’s three children — Shawna, Chassidy, and Brandon — whom he shares with his ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter. McEntire was also the stepmother of her ex-husband Charlie Battles’ sons, Coty and Lance. The exes were married from 1976 to 1987.

News broke on Thursday, August 7, that Brandon died at the age of 48 following a private battle with cancer. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for the Blackstock family said in a statement to People. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

One day before his death, Brandon’s ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, revealed his sickness while announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency via Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 6.

Clarkson wed Brandon in 2013, and the two went on to welcome their daughter, River, and son, Remy, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, and her split from Brandon was finalized in 2022.