Prepare for tunes (and possibly some tears) as the acclaimed “Songs & Stories” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show takes on a life of its own in this four-episode primetime series.

This series “allows Kelly to do what she does best — dive deep into the music and combine her musical expertise with her genuine curiosity,” says Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson executive producer Alex Duda.

Even better, Clarkson not only discusses the songs but also performs acoustic versions of them with the original artists. “The Songs & Stories segment has always been a favorite of both our staff and our viewers,” explains Duda. “In fact, we’ve featured it in 3 of our 6 season premieres (Chris Martin, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert).”

The premiere features a conversation with and music by the Jonas Brothers, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band. “They talk through their influences, and we get to hear Kelly and the guys harmonize through some of them — no spoilers! But hint: Some of their influences are Bee Gees, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Carol King, which went on to shape their sound and connection,” teases Duda, who also hints at a memorable moment when Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers perform the hit “Year 3,000.”

Future episodes showcase Clarkson connecting with musical superstars Gloria Estefan (August 26), Teddy Swims (September 2), and Lizzo (September 9).

“We wanted to shine a light on four very different kinds of artists with four very different stories,” explains Duda. “We love the family dynamic of Jonas Bros; Teddy Swims’ unconventional rise from You Tube covers to having the longest running Hot 100 Hit in the history of the Billboard List; the iconic Gloria Estefan, celebrating her 50th year in music with the release of a Spanish language album; and the Grammy and Emmy-winning groundbreaker, Lizzo, who did indeed bring along ‘Sasha Flute.'”

Even better: Viewers will get to hear Clarkson harmonizing with Estefan on one of her songs in Spanish. Is there anything she can’t do?

Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 19, 10/9c, NBC