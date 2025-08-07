When The Pitt returns for its second season in January 2026, it will do so without at least one of the cast members from its (highly successful) freshman run. It was announced in July that Tracy Ifeachor, who played resident Heather Collins, will not be returning. And while the answer for Collins being MIA could be simply that she’s not working during the Fourth of July weekend-focused second season, it seems she’s left the hospital altogether.

“Look, the show is set at a teaching hospital. And if you’re a fourth-year resident in a teaching hospital, your time there is done at the end of that year. Not to scare any of the other cast members, but people don’t stay at these hospitals forever,” executive producer John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re going to roll off, and that will be part of the evolution of the show. We’re not committed to doing a year every season as we go on, but we can’t say that we’re going to be true to the medicine and teaching hospitals and maintain the same cast for the entire time.”

There is a time jump of about 10 months between seasons of the HBO Max medical drama. And Wells’ recent comments track with what he and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale in April, when looking ahead.

“We’ll get to see some new med students, maybe a new nursing student,” Gemmill shared. “We played a fairly straight shift last year, but a lot of times, people come in halfway through a shift and things like that. So even if you don’t see everyone right off the top, they may show up eventually, but they may have the day off.”

There did seem to be a bit of a will they/won’t they get back together for exes Collins and Robby (Noah Wyle) in Season 1, so it sounds like her departure could put them officially in the latter category. (You never know what could be going on off-screen, since the show takes place entirely in the hospital.) Either way, we already know that Robby’s going to have enough on his plate — but there may be some lighter times ahead.

“I think I’ve already smiled more in the first four episodes that we’ve shot than I smiled in the first 14 episodes that we shot last year,” Wyle told TV Insider recently. “Whether that smile is a mask or genuine will be up for interpretation, but I’m employing one.”

He also shared that while there isn’t a moment like the breakdown in Season 1 Episode 13, which he was preparing for throughout filming leading up to that scene, “He’s grappling with another big life decision. And there are going to be peaks and valleys in the season that really exemplify that. But this season also affords other characters an opportunity to move a little bit into that lane of primacy, which I think is healthy for the show’s longevity and for the balance of the narrative. Last year was a wonderful Trojan horse to introduce this whole ensemble to the world and this arena, but it is much larger and much richer than just Robby’s character. And we’re going to play a little bit with that this year, too.”

