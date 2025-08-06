When we last left East Coast transplant Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) and her best buddy Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), things were not looking too hot for the Unreal Housewives of East Texas.

Trapped in circumstances entirely of their own making, things went from bad to worse as recently released murder suspect Sophie found herself entangled with an actual murderer, thanks to Margo and her intrusive brother.

Sophie, once convicted of driving under the influence and hitting a pedestrian, deliberately ran over Margo’s brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) after he threatened her. The incident mirrored a painful chapter from her past, but this time, Sophie was an active participant in the crime, throwing Kyle’s body into a marsh.

In addition to her new homicidal hobby, Sophie has also recently decided to leave her husband, Graham, who became collateral damage in the emotional and moral unraveling of her life.

As she dragged his body through the marsh, she accidentally answered his phone and heard Margo’s voice say, “You better not be f**king with Sophie. I told you not to do that.”

Margo wasn’t in any better circumstances, as the one-time queen bee of her sewing circle found herself without a hive. Her husband Jed (Dermot Mulroney) threw her to the curb, reaching a breaking point with her reckless, manipulative, and destructive behavior. He had his eye on the prize and wanted a fruitful political career, and no doubt realized that Margo was more of a liability than an asset.

So, what’s next for Margo and Sophie? They might no longer have the support of their husbands, their families, their vast wealth, their status in the community, or their friend group, but they still have each other, which is still not great. But it could be worse. It could have ended like it did in the book.

How does the book differ from the show?

On the show, Sophie was cleared of the murder charge when Jill (Katie Lowes) took the fall after killing Starr (Chrissy Metz), the mother of murdered teen Abby (Madison Wolfe). Starr confronted Jill with a shotgun after learning that Jill “really had it out for her daughter.” Starr’s body was discovered by Callie and Margo, causing Jill to turn the gun on Margo, which forced Callie to shoot her in defense.

In the show, it was Margo who murdered Abby, who threatened to expose her affair with Abby’s teen boyfriend and Jill’s son, Brad (George Ferrier).

For those of you keeping score at home: Body count = Starr (by Jill), Abby (by Margo), Jill (by Callie), and Kyle (by Sophie). Also, Pastor Pete by Pastor Pete (Paul Teal), but that is neither here nor there.

But in the book by May Cobb, Jill not only murdered Starr, she also killed Abby and shot Margo. Driven by obsession and mental instability, Jill destroyed everyone and everything that meant something to her. And to Sophie.

So in the tome, unless a sequel opts to follow Sophie or delves into the spirit world, the likelihood of more adventures featuring the Hunting Wives seems unlikely.

What to expect for Season 2?

While nothing is confirmed from Netflix about a possible Season 2, one can expect more antics from the madcap, mad former housewives Sophie and Margo to claw their way out of scandal, suspicion, and the social freefall that followed from their very public unraveling.

The good news? The Hunting Wives series has a heads up on the book as both leads still living and breathing.

What do the fans think about the ending of Season 1?

On Reddit, fans are already gossiping about Season 2 in The Hunting Wives subreddit.

“Did Margo secretly hope Sophie would get rid of Kyle for her, leaving her with something to hold over Sophie’s head to keep her quiet?,” asked a fan.

“Why would Sophie drag Kyle’s body to the lake/woods? She was just put in jail because a camera caught her in the woods with Abby, so she knows there could be cameras there!,” asked another.

“What makes [Sophie] think Margo won’t kill her after exposing she’s knows everything?,” said one Redditor.

“Right? I would have flown back to Boston with my kid and called in to give an anonymous tip to the police or sent a letter or email to them IDK,” commented another.

“What will come of Sophie making the dumba** decision to keep Kyle’s phone!?,” asked one Redditor.

“I was screaming at her thru my television, ‘THROW IT IN THE LAKE!’,” agreed another.

While fans agree that Sophie’s decisions were perhaps not the smartest, one must give her a break. After all, it isn’t like she does this often… Only twice, so far.

The Hunting Wives, Netflix