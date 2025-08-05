‘Big Brother’: Who Is on the Block in Week 4?

Week four of Big Brother got off to an exciting start. A new Head of Household was crowned and then dethroned all within 24 hours. Fans saw a bit of a shake-up on the block compared to the past three weeks.

After Adrian Rocha said goodbye in an eight-to-four vote on Thursday, it was time for a new HOH to be crowned. As outgoing HOH, Lauren Domingue was not eligible to compete.

For this competition, houseguests had to team up in three teams of four, leaving one contestant, Kelley Jorgensen, out. They had to walk on thin balance beams and hit a button on four boxes in the fastest time without falling off to proceed to the next round. The winner of the round was allowed to eliminate two people from another team.

Jorgensen was then allowed to play in the next round as the teams were reduced to three people each. The team with the fastest time in the last round was Jimmy Heagerty, Zach Cornell, and Rylie Jeffries. They faced off against each other in one more round, and Jeffries became the winner.

After his win, he mentioned in passing to Keanu Soto that he might target Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Ashley Hollis. Word got around, and Cornell wound up telling the three women. This led Lee to use her HOH Interrogation Power, which she won in week two. This power allowed her to take over as HOH and make her own nominations for the week if the current HOH couldn’t figure out who used the power. Jeffries had three minutes to “interrogate” each houseguest.

From his own conclusions and feedback from the other houseguests, he chose Hollis as the power holder. Since he was wrong, Lee became the new HOH, dethroning him. But the good news for Jeffries is he can compete in next week’s HOH competition, if he is still here.

Lee decided to nominate Jeffries after he blew up at her and said she “lied” to him about the power. She also nominated Jorgenson and Soto next to him. This is the fourth week on the block for Jorgenson, who has volunteered every week, and the third week for Soto.

Find out who will win the Power of Veto and if it will be used on Wednesday, August 6, at 8/7c for a 90-minute episode. If it is used, Lee will have to nominate a fourth houseguest for eviction.

Then on Thursday at 8/7c, the remaining three nominees will battle it out in the BB Blockbuster to see which one of them will come off the block before their houseguests cast their votes to evict.

Who do you hope leaves the Big Brother house this week? Let us know in the comments.