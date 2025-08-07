Jimmy Haegerty is fighting for his future in the Big Brother house after being blindsided by his alliance members, Morgan Pope and Mickey Lee. Ahead of the live eviction, TV Insider has an exclusive clip of him talking to Vince Panaro in the gym, asking him for his vote, and making an offer Vince might not be able to refuse.

“I want to talk to you about what’s going on,” Jimmy said as the two sat down.

“Do you know?” Vince asked.

“No,” Jimmy replied.

In the Diary Room, Vince shared that the one-on-one felt awkward because he feels he had a hand in getting Jimmy on the block. Vince told Head of Household Mickey that Jimmy told him, Keanu Soto, and Kelley Jorgenson that he was on the wrong side of the vote and wanted to work with them from now on. Keanu confirmed the story. Mickey and Morgan got mad because Jimmy is supposed to be in an alliance with them.

“It’s tough. I’m literally in a position where I don’t even know who I can trust,” Jimmy said. “I don’t know where your head is at this week, and you’re one of the few people I can trust in this game.”

“I hope between you and Kelley, you vote to keep me here. I do think I’m better for your game. I know Rachel [Reilly] is looking to see where your loyalties lie. And I do know if you voted to keep me this week, that would erase all premonitions she has.”

“The last person I want to target me is Rachel, so if I vote to keep you and that buys favor and trust with her, that’s something I can do,” Vince said. Jimmy said that voting to keep him goes a long way with Ashley Hollis, too.

In the DR, Vince said that Jimmy’s offer was “tempting and compelling.” “On one hand, if I get rid of Jimmy, that weakens Rachel, who I have a very strong feeling has it out for me. On the other hand, if I vote to keep Jimmy, and he is able to make sure that Rachel is off my back, that could really set me up for an easy next few weeks,” he said.

Jimmy ended by saying that Ashley and Rachel would not question Vince anymore or have second thoughts about him if he voted to keep him.

Vince has a tough decision to make. His day-one, final two ally, Kelley, is on the block, along with his Burger Boys alliance member, Rylie Jeffries. Now, Jimmy is convincing Vince to keep him. Vince, as someone who is playing all sides, has a tough decision to make.

See how Vince’s decision and the vote will turn out tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

