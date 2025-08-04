‘Big Brother’ Fans Think the Show Should Phase Out ‘Pointless’ Aspect of Game

Big Brother has changed a lot over the years. The reality TV show has added and taken away competitions, like luxury comps, as well as adding in more houseguests, and even what the houseguests who are have-nots eat.

Have-nots are a handful of houseguests who have to eat slop for a week, as well as take only cold showers, and sleep on uncomfortable beds. But that is not how it always was. In the early seasons of Big Brother, there were food competitions. The houseguests had to work together to earn food for the week, such as bread, dairy, meat, beer, fruits, and veggies.

The days that they didn’t win food, the houseguests had to eat peanut butter and jelly. Starting in Season 7, peanut butter and jelly were replaced with the infamous slop, which resembles an oatmeal-type food.

The food competition was discontinued after Season 10 and was replaced with the Have/Have-Not competition. The Head of Household (HOH) always retained food privileges, but the rest of the contestants had to fight for food privileges. Whoever lost had to suffer the consequences of Have-Nots for one week.

The Have/Have-Not competition ended after Season 15. After that, either the HOH picked who would be on slop, houseguests volunteered, or the Have-Nots from the previous week would pick the new ones. The food competitions were replaced with other competitions such as the BB Blockbuster, AI Arena, Battle of the Block, etc.

Reddit users think that Big Brother should get rid of Have/Have-Nots altogether. “Am I the only one who thinks that have have-nots need to go in general? The house is already tough enough. That just seems like needless torture. I feel like specific punishments should only be given during special comps,” one fan said.

“Yeah, I mean, if it’s not like a ‘thing’ anymore, why do they have a room with those weird-shaped mattresses. Just scrap it all together, I think,” replied another.

“Yeah, and not even showing it on the episodes makes people forget about it anyway, so why bother?” a fan replied.

However, other fans begged to bring the Food Competitions back. “I’d take a have-not comp over a blockbuster comp,” one fan said.

Were you a fan of food comps, or do you think the have/have-not concept should be gone completely? Let us know in the comments.