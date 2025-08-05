[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.]

Wednesday‘s long-awaited return to Netflix is here, but before diving into Season 2, it might be good to refresh our memories on how things ended in Season 1.

After all, Season 1’s finale streamed back in November 2022, nearly three years before Part 1 of Season 2’s premiere on August 6, 2025. So, how did Wednesday Season 1 end? As fans will recall, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) found herself chained up and at the mercy of hyde, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and his master, Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci).

It turned out that Thornhill had used Tyler to capture Wednesday in order to resurrect her ancestor, Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), whose mission it was to destroy and eradicate the outcast population. Ultimately, Wednesday’s ancestor, Goody Addams (Ortega), helped free her and heal wounds inflicted upon her by Thornhill after connecting through her hereditary psychic powers.

In the end, Wednesday defeated Crackstone and brought Thornhill to justice, having her arrested by the authorities. Additionally, Tyler was captured by authorities, but a potential escape was teased in the finale’s closing moments. On the same night that Wednesday defeated Crackstone by stabbing the evil pilgrim through the heart, her best friend and roommate Enid (Emma Myers) finally wolfed out, taking her full form as a werewolf and battling Tyler in hyde form.

Sadly, Nevermore Academy concluded its school year without principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who fell victim to Thornhill earlier in the episode after ingesting poison. After managing to survive the year herself, Wednesday was last seen returning home to her family when she started receiving threatening messages from an apparent stalker on a phone gifted to her by Xavier (Percy Hynes White).

With Season 1’s big bads imprisoned and the lingering mystery of Wednesday’s apparent stalker, these are the key plots fans will likely need to remember as they prepare to dive into Season 2. Let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section below.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1 Premiere, Wednesday, August 6, Netflix