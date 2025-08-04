For the 13th year in a row, Carrie Underwood is back singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. Her 2025 version was teased on Instagram ahead of the upcoming season, and it had fans begging for more Underwood/NFL crossover.

Of course, the obvious solution would be to have the country music superstar headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “When y’all gonna let her be the halftime show too?” one person commented on the Sunday Night Football post. Someone else wrote, “Please be the halftime show this year.”

Another commenter suggested that Underwood should join forces with other powerhouse female country stars such as Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Miranda Lambert, to put on the Halftime Show. Underwood previously performed the National Anthem at the big game in 2010.

After all, it’s been decades since a country artist was the headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The last such instance was in 2003 when Shania Twain shared that honor with ska-pop band No Doubt. And the last time there was a full-on counry music set at the show was in 1994 when Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and the Judds performed.

With a career spanning 20 years, Underwood certainly has enough hits to headline the show. So far, the Halftime Show performer for the 2026 Super Bowl, which will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, has not been confirmed. The 2025 performer was Kendrick Lamar, who was preceded by Usher, so we’re also overdue for a female to hit the stage (Rihanna was the headliner in 2023).

Usher and Lamar’s performances were both announced in September, so it might not be long before we find out who’s getting the gig next.

Many fans are predicting that Jay-Z could be the 2026 headliner, since he’s produced several shows, while Miley Cyrus is a name that’s been tossed around quite a bit over the last few years as well. But we want to know your thoughts about the potential of Underwood taking on the job, though, so cast your vote in the poll below!

Plus, make sure to also share your thoughts with us in the comments section on who you think would be the best pick for the highly sought-after gig! If not Underwood, do you have someone else in mind? Let us know below.