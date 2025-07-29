‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Complain About Show’s Summer Episodes

Jeopardy! Season 41 came to a close on Friday, July 25, after a dramatic game that ended Super Champion, Scott Riccardi‘s, streak. Now, for the next six weeks, the game show will air reruns from this past season to fill the void, but fans aren’t happy with which ones they picked.

The reruns began on Monday, July 28, and will go until Friday, September 5. Season 42 is set to begin on Monday, September 8. Fans will get to see Jonathan Hugdendubler, who defeated Riccardi on the season finale, face off against two new contestants.

If Jeopardy! fans still want their fix of the game show, they can tune in on their local channel and watch the 2025 Tournament of Champions and the 2025 Jeopardy Invitational Tournament for the next six weeks.

Week one (7/28 to 8/1) will show the TOC week one. Week two will air after that, and then week three the week after. Getting into the fourth week of reruns, the JIT will begin on August 18 and run until September 4. But that leaves one day left in the week. Jeopardy! explained what will air on the last day.

“Due to its length, JIT reruns coverage will end on Thursday, 9/4. The 9/5 rerun game will be the final game of Season 41, originally aired 7/25,” they wrote on their Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Matt Amodio took the JIT win in only two games, so the tournament ended early.

Now, fans are complaining about the reruns being aired so soon after tournaments took place, and many say they would even prefer to see old Alex Trebek or Art Fleming episodes. Some are saying they will give the show a miss completely until it returns with new episodes.

“No thanks, I’ll come back in September for the new season. I don’t watch reruns. Have a nice summer,” said an Instagram user.

“I wish James [Holzhauer] could play every day. I miss him #jeopardyjames,” wrote another.

“How about some old Art Fleming reruns from 1964- 1975. Interesting, would be if available,” a Facebook user said.

“What I would like to see is some reruns from years past with Alex!” said another.

“So we will see the same ole people who have been on a million times,” a third added.

“Since they tape five episodes a week, why is there a need for a big break like this for the fans? Makes no sense,” another wondered.

“I have seen every single regular episode and all types of tournament episodes; I’m just going to wait for the next season to start,” one fan commented.

“I think I’ll jsut wait until the new seaosn starts,” another said.

“I miss Scott [Riccardi],” a fan admitted.

“Personally I think during the season breaks they should run episodes from the show’s vast history. Play us some 80s episodes with Alex asking questions about the Soviet-Afghan War in a ‘Current Events’ category,” a X user tweeted.

“You should do reruns of episodes when Alex was host,” another wrote.

“See ya in September. I ain’t watching any of the summer reruns,” one last fan tweeted.

What do you think of the Summer reruns? Should Jeopardy! continue to air tournaments? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings