[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, March 6, episode of Jeopardy!]

After Matt Amodio racked up the second-highest score of the entire season, he returned for game two of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament finals to try and win it all. He played once again against Roger Craig, from Arlington, Virginia, and Juveria Zaheer, from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, March 6.

Despite both Amodio, from New York, New York, and Craig being fast on the buzzer, Zaheer racked up money in the beginning of the game due to the category “Canadiana,” where the questions were about Canada, where she lives. Zaheer, a psychiatrist, also correctly answered a question about a female Canadian hockey player. This brought her to the lead with $2,400. Craig, an applied scientist, then correctly answered the first Daily Double of the game, giving him second place.

Amodio, a quantitative researcher, then answered questions correctly, putting him in the lead before the first commercial break. However, he answered a $600 question wrong, bringing his total closer to Zaheer’s. By the end of the first round, it was a nail-biter. Amodio led with $5,200. Zaheer was in second place with $4,600, and Craig wasn’t too far behind with $3,400.

To no surprise, Amodio nearly doubled his total in the first few questions of Double Jeopardy!. However, Zaheer exceeded his total after correctly answering the Daily Double. She made it a true DD, betting $7,800. “Site of an art show with outposts in Hong Kong & Miami Beach, this city sits near where France, Germany, & Switzerland meet,” the clue read. “What is Basel?” she answered, correctly, bringing her total to $15,600, giving her the lead.

Craig was in last place with $1,000. He found the second DD of the round and bet $2,000. He answered correctly, bringing his total to $3,000. Craig gave his opponents a run for their money as he was on a role answering question after question. With his speed on the buzzer, he ended Double Jeopardy! with $9,400. Amodio was in second with $13,600. Zaheer led with $16,000. But, everything can change during Final Jeopardy!.

The category for Final Jeopardy! was “British Royalty.” The clue read: “In the 12th c. after walking barefoot, this man stripped down & allowed himself to be flogged by dozens of monks.” Craig answered with “Who is Richard I?” which was wrong. He wagered $4,201, giving him a final total of $5,199. Amodio also responded with Richard I, losing $2,401. He ended with $11,199. It all came down to Juveria and her answer and wager. She could run away with her first win or hand the competition to Amodio. She answered with “Richard the Lionheart,” who is the same person and not right. The correct answer was Henry II.

She went big and wagered $11,201, making her final total $4,799. This meant that Amodio won his second game of the finals and the JIT itself. He took home $150,000 and earned a spot on Jeopardy! Masters. Craig and Zaheer both left with $50,000. However, Masters will not begin on Friday. Host Ken Jennings announced that a regular game of Jeopardy! will air instead. Masters is expected to air sometime in April or May.