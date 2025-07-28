Why Isn’t ‘Jeopardy!’ New Tonight?

Jeopardy! will still air the syndicated game show on channels across the world, but it will be episodes fans have already seen for the rest of the summer.

Season 41 ended on Friday, July 25, in a dramatic final when super champion Scott Riccardi lost after a 16-day streak. New episodes will air starting Monday, September 8.

Jeopardy!, as well as Wheel of Fortune, will begin to stream on Hulu (including Hulu through Disney+) and Peacock this fall. The episodes will be available the next day, so fans who miss both shows can easily catch up.

Ken Jennings will be back as host. Current champion Jonathan Hugendubler will be back to face off against two new opponents on the season premiere. The pressure is on for the adjunct professor and trivia host as he took down a giant in the season finale. Will he win more than one game?

The first rerun of the season will be Season 42 episode 101 with contestants Alison Betts, Will Wallace, and Rishabh Wuppalapati, according the the show’s website. You can find the entire week of reruns by scrolling through on the link.

Jeopardy! shared the schedule for the reruns, so fans know when to tune in for their favorite episodes. The 2025 Tournament of Champions will run for the first three weeks from July 28 to August 15.

Then, the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will air for the next three weeks from August 18 to September 6. However, the game show made a note at the bottom of the announcement that read, “Due to its length, JIT rerun coverage will end on Thursday 9/4. The 9/5 rerun game will be the final game of S41, originally aired 7/25.”

Fans had mixed reactions, with some saying they are “so excited” to relive these moments, while others will “see you in the fall.”

Will you be tuning in or will you wait until the next season begins in September? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings