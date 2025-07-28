Why Isn’t ‘Jeopardy!’ New Tonight?

Brittany Sims
Comments
Disney/Maarten de Boer
Jeopardy Card Game

Endless Games Jeopardy! Card Game

$8.58
Buy Now

Jeopardy! will still air the syndicated game show on channels across the world, but it will be episodes fans have already seen for the rest of the summer.

Season 41 ended on Friday, July 25, in a dramatic final when super champion Scott Riccardi lost after a 16-day streak. New episodes will air starting Monday, September 8.

Jeopardy!, as well as Wheel of Fortune, will begin to stream on Hulu (including Hulu through Disney+) and Peacock this fall. The episodes will be available the next day, so fans who miss both shows can easily catch up.

Ken Jennings will be back as host. Current champion Jonathan Hugendubler will be back to face off against two new opponents on the season premiere. The pressure is on for the adjunct professor and trivia host as he took down a giant in the season finale. Will he win more than one game?

The first rerun of the season will be Season 42 episode 101 with contestants Alison Betts, Will Wallace, and Rishabh Wuppalapati, according the the show’s website. You can find the entire week of reruns by scrolling through on the link.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Convinced Scott Riccardi Lost on Purpose
Related

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Convinced Scott Riccardi Lost on Purpose

Jeopardy! shared the schedule for the reruns, so fans know when to tune in for their favorite episodes. The 2025 Tournament of Champions will run for the first three weeks from July 28 to August 15.

Then, the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will air for the next three weeks from August 18 to September 6. However, the game show made a note at the bottom of the announcement that read, “Due to its length, JIT rerun coverage will end on Thursday 9/4. The 9/5 rerun game will be the final game of S41, originally aired 7/25.”

Fans had mixed reactions, with some saying they are “so excited” to relive these moments, while others will “see you in the fall.”

Will you be tuning in or will you wait until the next season begins in September? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
1
Why Cote de Pablo Declined an Intimacy Coordinator on ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
Ben Ahlers 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 6 interview
2
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Talks Jack’s Big Move & Shocking Cliffhanger
The Gilded Age
3
‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
4
Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back After Reports That He Can’t Walk or Talk Surface
Jeopardy! champion Scott Riccardi
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Convinced Scott Riccardi Lost on Purpose