“F**k you, you ho. I don’t want you back.” One of the most explicit, cathartic, messy breakup songs of the early 2000s, plus its musical response that has just as much bite, are the song references Jacob Anderson uses to describe how rockstar Lestat’s music impacts Louis and Lestat’s relationship in Interview With the Vampire Season 3, premiering in 2026 on AMC.

Sitting between Sam Reid (Lestat, now a famous musician) and their costar, Eric Bogosian (Daniel, now a fledgling vampire), in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2025 studio on July 25, Anderson (Louis, companion enough for himself right now) brings up the iconically profane R&B track Eamon released as his debut single in 2003, “F**k It (I Don’t Want You Back).” In 2004, Frankee released an equally iconic response song, “F.U.R.B. (F U Right Back),” as her debut single (the two singers never actually dated), and few breakup songs have been able to produce as much petty catharsis for listeners in the time since.

“Do you remember Frankee and Eamon?” Anderson asks TV Insider as he hums the tune, “‘[F. U., you ho], I don’t want you back,” adding, “And then ‘F. U. Right Back’ was like the response. It’s like that, but vampires.”

This answer capped off Reid’s, who had just explained how Lestat’s music is a direct response to Louis and Daniel’s memoir, but in a way to avoid exposing how fame specifically affects Louis and Lestat’s relationship in the third season (we hit a spoiler nerve with that particular question). Reid says that Lestat’s music is in “some degree a response” to the book and “affects their relationship quite greatly.”

“It’s a pertinent, kind of physical barrier that perhaps they carry,” Reid adds, trying to repress a laugh, as do Anderson, Bogosian, showrunner Rolin Jones, and executive producer Mark Johnson. Bogosian clarifies, “We’re laughing a lot because there’s all these things we’re not supposed to talk about and we keep dancing around it.” It seems we’re onto something with this line of questioning.

Due to Armand’s (Assad Zaman) “seismic lie” about the trial in 1940s Paris, Louis and Lestat spent seven decades apart. They reunited in a standout scene in the Season 2 finale set in 2022 that gave the characters space to grieve the murdered Claudia (Delainey Hayles), their vampire daughter, together for the first time. Some time has passed since that last meeting when Season 3 picks up, and the lyrics from Lestat’s first song, “Long Face” (which was debuted at SDCC 2024), imply a messy situationship has formed between the exes between seasons. Add newfound fame for both of these bloodsuckers into the mix — and the Frankee and Eamon tracks as inspiration — and you have a recipe for a sublimely chaotic, it’s-complicated-as-hell era for these immortals.

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 is not a musical, but the music is diegetic. The tracks are literally the soundtrack of Lestat’s long life, with Jones saying above that we will see “the messiest three, four months of his entire existence.” The tunes are a key piece of the storytelling; the lyrics and even Lestat’s melodic choices will reveal details about his inner world.

The details of Interview With the Vampire Season 3 are being kept under tight lock and key, but Jones does share, “I feel very confident we have one of the great soundtracks that has ever been made.” The Frankee and Eamon mention only makes us more confident that the team knows exactly what they’re doing with this big swing. Composer Daniel Hart is making all of the songs. Anderson, known to the music world as Raleigh Ritchie, comments on his potential involvement in the music production above as well.

Fans will get some thrilling updates, including casting announcements, on Interview With the Vampire Season 3 during the Anne Rice Immortal Universe panel taking place today, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel, and sibling series Talamasca‘s, is moderated by TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook.

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 Premiere, 2026, AMC

— Additional Reporting by Emily Aslanian