Jeff Probst, are you listening?

Hallmark Channel descended upon San Diego Comic-Con for their first-ever Hallmark HallStars panel on July 24, hosted by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook. The stars then stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to talk all things Hallmark, holidays, and… Survivor?

Now that Hallmark has entered the reality TV game with Finding Mr. Christmas, the network’s stars mulled over a Hallmark reality show with a Survivor spin. The Groomsmen trilogy star B.J. Britt mentioned a Hallmark edition of Survivor, and Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story‘s Holland Roden ran with it.

Roden brought up an experience where you jump out of a helicopter and have to survive in Panama for four days. “Erin will be out first,” Roden said about Erin Cahill. “She won’t jump out of the helicopter. She’ll be done.”

Needless to say, the Teen Wolf alum is totally down to participate in the challenge. “I would love it,” she said. When the stars were asked who would survive the longest, Finding Mr. Christmas guest judge Heather Hemmens quipped, “I wouldn’t even jump out of the plane, so I’m not there.”

The Way Home‘s Chyler Leigh added, “I think I could make it… I would jump out of a plane. I could build a fire. I could find shelter, find or make shelter, and then I’m an expert fisherwoman, so I could get us fish.”

There’s just one catch for Leigh: “If there are mosquitoes, I’ll probably die.” Fair enough.

The holiday crew also revealed the Hallmark movies they wish they could have starred in. For Hemmens, it was Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha‘s holiday adventure The Christmas Quest. Both Luke Macfarlane and Cahill would have totally starred in A Biltmore Christmas.

Watch the full video above to see the Hallmark stars at their first-ever SDCC. Would you watch Survivor: Hallmark Edition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.